How Rishi’s body was found

She had prayed for a miracle—that her husband had somehow survived inside that 30-foot subsea pipeline.
But, at 12.36 a.m. yesterday, Vanessa Kussie received a call that the body of her beloved husband had been recovered.
She was not asleep. Kussie was cradling their three-year-old son in her arms when Paria Fuel Trading Co Ltd contacted her.
Rishi Nagassar, 48, had been entombed, lodged behind a piece of equipment 60 feet below the surface and more than 100 feet into the pipeline.
His was the last body to be retrieved. The bodies of his colleagues, Fyzal Kurban, Yusuff Henry and Kazim Ali Jr, were recovered at nightfall on Monday. Kurban, 57, was the lead diver.
Nagassar’s body had been inside that pipeline for 130 hours.
How long was he alive after he was sucked inside, and the torture he endured, will forever be on their minds, his relatives said.
Kussie went to the Forensic Science Centre, Federation Park, yesterday where she identified her husband’s remains. She emerged in tears, trembling and weakened by what she had seen.
Kussie’s uncle, local government councillor Allan Seepersad, said, “The company called her and said they had recovered his body. Of course, this is not the news she had wanted from the beginning. She held on to hope that somehow he had survived, but after the other bodies were found we tried to prepare her for what will come.”
Seepersad said the family was disappointed and believes not enough was done to rescue the men who were trapped in the pipeline since 2.30 p.m. last Friday.
Kussie was broken and confused, he said. “He was our happiness. All these memories we have. Right now she does not want to be happy again. We are trying our best to be there for her,” he said.
‘Highest injustice’
Family friend Anjanie Benjamin said Kussie identified her husband’s body.
She said Nagassar’s three-year-old son was waiting for his daddy to come home. “He is still expecting to see his father. He took out all the toys his father bought for him and playing with it. The family did not keep Rishi’s vehicle on the compound, to protect his son. They said even when he is half asleep and he hears that van coming in, he will wake up to see his daddy. That is the cruelty of what we have experienced,” she said.
Benjamin said the family was disappointed that no attempt was made to rescue the four divers on Saturday.
“We have been speaking with experienced divers and they are saying that the chances of these men being alive on Saturday were super high. This saddens everyone. It has touched us all,” she said.
Benjamin said the families of the four divers were treated unfairly. “This is the highest injustice we have ever seen. No one is answering us. There is no accountability. There are other men working on that same berth. They need to be protected, too,” she said.
Extreme care
Paria issued a media release at 12.44 a.m. yesterday, saying Nagassar’s body had been recovered in an operation that was carried out with extreme care.
The Express was informed by a company insider that Nagassar’s body was retrieved through a method that was commissioned on Wednesday night.
The insider said the recovery operation involved a device known as “foam pig”—a cylindrical-shaped piece of foam inserted into the pipeline, and forced through using either water or air under pressure.
The Express was told the foam pig was inserted from Berth 5.
It was learned that following the recovery of the three bodies on Monday, a remotely operated underwater vehicle (ROV) was sent into the pipeline, but reached up to 450 feet inside until it met an obstacle which appeared to be a plug. The plug is an inflatable device inserted into pipelines to prevent gases from escaping.
The plug was sucked in along with the men, their scuba gear and tools. Ali’s camera which he had been using to record the completion of the job, was also found.
This inflatable plug is said to have blocked the ROV from going further into the pipeline to locate Nagassar’s body.
Autopsies are to be performed on all four bodies at the Forensic Science Centre before the remains are released to their families for funerals.
Tributes have been posted to social media and prayer services held for their loved ones.
Private funeral for Ali
The divers were employed with LMCS Ltd—a marine, engineering and construction company. Kazim Ali Jr is the son of the owner, Kazim Ali.
The Express was told that 36-year-old Ali had entered the pipeline to record footage of the work his team had completed. His camera was recovered.
He was a father of one.
His family issued a notice yesterday, asking that persons respect their request for privacy. It stated, “The family of the late Mr Kazim Ali Jr (aka Bean) would like to express their gratitude to each and everyone that has reached out to express their sympathies to the Ali family. All your support was greatly appreciated.
“Effective immediately, we have decided to refrain from having any sort of gatherings/wake at his residence and kindly ask that everyone respect our wishes. Please also be advised, the funeral will be a private event. There will however be a memorial service in the near future and everyone will be informed via appropriate channels when the time is appropriate. Thank you for understanding.”
Berth 6
The divers were conducting underwater maintenance on the pipeline at No 36 Sealine riser on Berth No 6 at the Paria facility. They were in an LMCS hyperbaric chamber when an incident occurred.
Berth 6 is the main crude discharge berth at the facility. This means the crude oil produced by Heritage Petroleum is transported to the Pointe-a-Pierre facility and then pumped via a subsea pipeline to the berths, where it is then transferred to the vessels to export.
A company official confirmed Berth 6 has been stalled since the incident last Friday. He was uncertain how long the facility would be shut down.
The Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) has demanded that the site be shut down, pending an investigation into the incident.