HOW THE PRISON SYSTEM FAILS OUR WOMEN

How is it that the victims of crimes, especially wo­m­­en, are not being made aware that the person who committed these crimes against them are being released from prison?

This question is being raised by relatives and members of the public following the murder of 55-year-old Tricia Badaloo and the attack on her 21-year-old daughter, Taylor Benson, last Monday, at their home on Neil Street, Sangre Grande.

At the time, Badaloo was believed to have been trying to shield Benson from being attacked by the man who is known to her.

Badaloo died at the scene, while Benson is in serious condition at the Sangre Gran­de Hospital.

Speaking with the Express last Tuesday, relatives said they had been informed by investigators that the suspect had been released from prison last week because of “good behaviour”.

They claimed he had been serving a short sentence of about four years after a violent confrontation with Benson.

“If only they had been made aware that he had been released, then they could have been prepared, known that it was a possibility that he may have visited them and been on higher alert. As it was, they were living their lives normal, thinking they were safe from that particular threat, only for it to show up on their doorstep.

“How is that right? How is it that the victims of crimes are not being made aware that the person who committed these crimes against them (is) being released? Is anyone doing something about it? Because this cannot continue, otherwise there could be other similar cases, if there are not already,” one relative told the Express.

Not mandatory

Acting Commissioner of Prisons Deopersad Ramoutar explained to the Express on Wednesday that there existed a “remission system” in the Prison Service which facilitated time off of sentences for inmates who exhibited no other crimes while serving their term.

“Some people call this good behaviour, but it’s a system of motivation. Prisoners are informed if there are no other infractions or illegal activities committed while in the care of the State, they can get time off from their sentence and will be released at an earlier date. And the powers that be have put a standard mathematical equation behind it.

“So, for any sentence that is a year or less, persons who exhibit good behaviour may be entitled to half off their sentence. For sentences that are longer and are not life, persons may receive a third off their sentence. So, prisoners know that if they commit offences within prison, that benefit may be taken away from them,” Ramoutar ­explained.

When asked if there was a system in place for victims to be notified that prisoners who have completed their sentence were being released, he said such a legal framework did not exist.

“The system that exists now, there is no such framework. It is not a question that arises. It may be something that may need to be reviewed in the future, but it’s not something that is done currently. And while I understand that this question has arisen in the public domain because of the acts of one man, allow me to present another scenario.

“When a person has served their time in prison, they are assumed to have left with a clean slate, having paid their debt to society. And in the interests of rehabilitation and reform, why should we seek to continue to provoke or punish such persons for serving their sentences?

“I understand the circumstances behind this tragic situ­ation, but it can be argued to be an outlier and not the norm,” Ramoutar submitted.

