Protect yourself from heated conditions. On Sunday the Meteorological Office recorded a high of 34.7 degrees Celsius followed by 33.8 degrees Celsius yesterday. As such the Ministry of Health, in a news release, yesterday stated that the rise in temperatures can prove to be a potential health risk and advised people to protect themselves.
It also added that particular attention be given to those more at risk of heat associated illnesses such as children and senior citizens.
Stay Hydrated By:
• Eating fruits and vegetables (at least 2-4 servings of fruits daily and eating vegetables with every meal),
• Drinking at least 8-10 glasses of water, daily,
• Avoiding drinks with caffeine and alcohol.
Protect yourself from the heat by:
• Avoiding strenuous exercise during the hottest times of the day (usually 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.),
• Staying indoors or in shaded areas, when possible,
• Taking frequent breaks or using hats and umbrellas while working outdoors,
• Wearing loose-fitting, lightweight, light-coloured clothing,
• Wearing sunscreen with SPF 30 and above.
The public is also advised to be aware of the signs of heat stroke and or heat exhaustion:
• High body temperature (39°C or higher)
• Cold, pale, and clammy skin
• Fast, weak pulse (heat exhaustion)
• Fast, strong pulse (heat stroke)
• Tiredness or weakness
• Headache
• Nausea or vomiting
• Muscle cramps
• Dizziness and confusion
• Fainting (passing out)