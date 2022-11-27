How was there air in the flooded pipeline?

Richard Charan

inside the pipe: Journalist Richard Charan exits a 28-inch (71-centimetre) pipeline, one similar to the one in which the four divers lost their lives in the Paria tragedy. —Photo: DEXTER PHILIP  

 DEXTER PHILIP

LMCS Ltd’s managing director, Kazim Ali Snr, has provided a reason why it was possible for air pockets to exist in the undersea pipe­line in which his son and three other divers fought for their lives, possibly for days, before they drowned.

In a supplemental statement given to the commission of enquiry into the Berth 6 tragedy off Paria’s Pointe-a-Pierre facility on February 25, Ali suggested a cause for the pressure differential in the hyperba­ric chamber, which sucked an infla­table plug into the 30-inch-wide pipeline, along with the divers and their equipment.

The vortex took the divers down the shaft and into the vertical part of the pipeline that is encased in concrete and buried under mud in the sea floor between Berths 6 and 5.

Ali said of the cause for the sudden suction: “I believe it could have been due to the undulating pipe and the air that would have been trapped in there.”

He said when the plug was installed, there was liquid under it.

“Somewhere in those ten days (from when the plugs were put in to February 25, 2022), the conditions could have changed. For instance, if there was air in the pipe, it could have come out at the top of the pipe at Berth No 5.”

He said: “In hindsight, if I was instructed or had known that the pipe­line was not straight but undula­ting, then I would have included that in the method statement, a step for measuring of the pressure at both risers, and if the pressure was not equal, then I would have equa­lised the pressure before removing the plugs.”

He said on a level pipeline the pressure would be equal. “An inspection of the line by a diving team would not have revealed if the line was straight... From my experience working in Petro­­­­trin and Paria and having installed some lines myself, I assumed that the information that the lines were straight was correct because in my experience, measures are put in place to ensure that the lines remain level. One of the reason for this is to avoid air pockets.”

Ali said the plugs used during the work on the pipeline would not have contributed to the air pockets which survivor Christopher Boo­dram des­cribed since the air would have bled out through the riser (the vertical section of the pipe) once the line was flat.

The issue of air pockets and breathable air inside the pipeline is an issue in the hearings of the commission of enquiry since there is conflicting information on how much liquid and gaseous content were in the pipeline before the suction happened, and different stories about whether LMCS or Paria was responsible for extracting the contents of the pipeline, and the quantity removed.

Ali also said as far as he was aware, no family member of any of the trapped divers agreed to abandon the rescue attempt. “The families were there to ask them and to help them make that decision. Paria did not consult with the families who were present on Paria’s compound over the three-day period,” he said.

In his statement, Ali also mentioned a December 2021 incident where there was a fire on a project site at Paria, with LMCS workers risking their lives to close a flange that was leaking gasoline, and which could have reignited.

“That, in my view, was a more dan­­gerous undertaking than diving in a water-filled 30-inch pipeline,” he said.

How much air?

Further information about the amount of air inside the pipeline was disclosed during the cross-exami­nation of Paria’s technical and maintenance manager, Michael Wei, who was asked about the company’s own document which said the pipeline had an estimated 2,000 barrels of oil before LMCS began the project at Berth 5.

Wei was shown company records which indicated that before the divers installed the plugs, between January 21 and February 3, air was blown into the pipeline, and more than 1,200 barrels of content was removed from the line, leaving the pipeline about a quarter filled.

Wei was then shown a letter from Paria to the Occupational Safe­ty and Health Authority and Agen­cy, dated July 28, 2022, in which Paria gave the total amount of hydrocarbon removed from the pipeline at 125 barrels.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Boodram’s battle for survival

Boodram’s battle for survival

Surviving the terror of the pipeline which claimed the lives of four of his col­leagues was one battle Christopher Boodram fought.

Struggling to survive outside in a world filled with financial pain and mental ­anguish is another.

Boodram, the lone diving survivor, has issued an appeal for Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd to assist him and the families of the deceased divers.

In an interview with the Sunday Express last Friday, Boodram said his family is facing immense financial hardship, as he has not been able to work since the diving tra­gedy on February 25.

How was there air in the flooded pipeline?

How was there air in the flooded pipeline?

LMCS Ltd’s managing director, Kazim Ali Snr, has provided a reason why it was possible for air pockets to exist in the undersea pipe­line in which his son and three other divers fought for their lives, possibly for days, before they drowned.

In a supplemental statement given to the commission of enquiry into the Berth 6 tragedy off Paria’s Pointe-a-Pierre facility on February 25, Ali suggested a cause for the pressure differential in the hyperba­ric chamber, which sucked an infla­table plug into the 30-inch-wide pipeline, along with the divers and their equipment.

Second defeat for Nunez-Tesheira in election challenge

Second defeat for Nunez-Tesheira in election challenge

Candidate for political lead­­er of the People’s National Movement (PNM) Karen Nunez-­Tesheira has suffered a second defeat in her challenge against the party’s internal election taking place over a three-­day period, which began yesterday.

On Friday night, a three-judge panel comprising Justices of Appeal Nolan Bereaux, Peter Rajkumar and Maria Wilson dismissed the appeal brought by Nunez-­Tesheira against the decision of High Court Justice Devindra Rampersad that was delivered on Wednesday.

Minister: Prepare for the worst

Minister: Prepare for the worst

With inclement weather expected to continue over the next few days, Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan is cautioning the public to prepare for the worst.

Speaking during a virtual news conference yesterday, Sinanan said an unprecedented level of flooding is expected, even in areas that have not been prone to flooding in the past.

HIGH WATER

HIGH WATER

Continuous rainfall yesterday led to widespread flooding throughout the East-West Corridor, leaving many persons stranded for hours due to landslides, and families cleaning up the debris left by flood waters.

There were reports of flooding in areas such as Arouca, Arima, Carapo, Mt Lambert, San Juan, Santa Cruz, St Joseph, and Valsayn.

In the San Juan/Laventille Corporation area there were two significant landslips, with the entire road at Quarry Drive in Champs Fleurs being blocked; in St Joseph there was a report of a landslip in the vicinity of Balata Trace; and up to last night, there were six landslips at the Lady Young Road in Port of Spain.

Recommended for you