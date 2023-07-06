Trinidad-born president of Howard University Dr Wayne Frederick says he had no influence on Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley receiving an honorary doctorate from the Washington, DC-based university earlier this year.
Frederick was speaking with the Express at a graduation ceremony for pupils of Queen’s Royal College at the Hilton Trinidad in Port of Spain yesterday. He noted that Howard University is a private institution run by a private board that accepts nominations from a variety of people and that it is the board that votes for honorary recipients.
“(The board) voted and as a result they decided to provide Prime Minister Rowley with an honorary degree,” Frederick said.
On May 13, Rowley and United States President Joe Biden were awarded honorary Doctor of Letters degrees from the university.
In his congratulatory speech Frederick described Rowley as a “renowned social and political leader, pioneering statesman and scholar”.
The Opposition UNC later criticised the award of the honorary doctorate with Senator David Nakhid saying that Frederick’s “laudations” about Rowley by Frederick were misleading and called on Howard University to take back the degree.
Frederick dispelled any notion that there was any bias in the award of the honorary degree to Rowley.
He said, “It is about excellence and when I look at the variety of people I’ve given honorary degrees to I think it’s about excellence and the board makes that decision. I don’t get to vote on that decision.”
Frederick said he received more negative feedback about giving Biden an honorary degree than he did with Rowley.
He said: “I think that‘s the nature of politics which I’m not involved in.” He said he did not “see how or why people would feel it’s important for them to tell a private university what to do. That’s a very unusual circumstance to me.”
Frederick said he prefers to focus on the positive aspects of Trinidad and Tobago, adding that the university donated football equipment to Arima North Secondary School which he attended.
While in Trinidad he said he will be visiting St Mary’s College today to make a donation and meet with the school’s football team.
He also pledged a donation to QRC to renovate their cricket nest.