THE Little Carib Theatre (LCT) is struggling to keep its doors open.
This year, the LCT is celebrating 75 years as an institution of culture in Trinidad and Tobago.
An exhibition at the Rotunda, at the National Library and Information System Authority (NALIS) in Port of Spain, tells the story of the historic theatre, which was established in 1948 by the late dance legend Beryl McBurnie.
But vice-chairperson Sonja Dumas said it is a huge financial burden to keep the theatre running.
Dumas spoke to the Express yesterday at the Rotunda, which was surrounded with pictures and newspaper articles celebrating the accomplishments of the LCT.
Dumas said Government subventions alone won’t be enough to keep the theatre functioning.
“We are just very grateful that the theatre is still around, even though we are facing very big financial challenges.
“I always look at Trinidad and Tobago as an arts economy in the making. Although it is not a developed arts economy, we have a lot of entertainment-driven events that are profit-driven, but there is also the other side of that coin: the arts, which need nurturing and support.
“How we define ourselves a lot of the time is ironic because people don’t seem to support the arts on a regular basis and it is sad that this is the case.
She said despite the financial constraints, they are determined to keep the theatre open.
“We will probably continue in the face of adversity, but we could do so much better and be so much more comfortable and productive should we get the consistent and realistic support of the different governmental and non-governmental sectors,” Dumas said.
Dumas said the Covid-19 pandemic has also taken its toll affecting the theatre’s ability to deliver.
“Right now, our operating costs are so high that it’s difficult to bring down our rental costs. That is just another aspect of the LCT.
“We want to be able to bring down the rental cost so that more people would be able to use the space because we want to give more people the opportunity to perform there,” she said.
Dumas said the LCT is an important, intimate space that continues to be taken for granted.
“The LCT is so important to so many performers. It is an intimate space, and it’s really one of the few, and probably the only, true “black box” theatres in the theatrical definition of that word that is available to people.
“It is also about legacy because it is one of the few independent theatres in the Caribbean that has lived this long, existed, and survived this long,” Dumas said.
Dumas said the LCT helped not only this country in the development of the arts, but other Caribbean countries also benefited.
“It has also acted as a blueprint for other Caribbean countries to come and observe the ways of presenting their folk forms, and that became critical in the narratives of how we represent ourselves as Caribbean people for many decades,” she said.
Dumas said the LCT is also a space for young, aspiring artists to develop their craft.
“We want to develop a series of consistent workshops because education is also something Beryl used to push.
“We also want to focus more on our archives. This exhibition represents only some of the archives that we have, and we also need to look for more so that we have a fuller complement of information so that 100 years from now people can see where the LCT came from, what it has done, and how it has contributed to the development of the arts in Trinidad and Tobago,” Dumas said.