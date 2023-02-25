HUMAN TRAFFICKERS IN UNC

There are human traffickers in the Parliament, but they are not in the People’s National Movement (PNM) side of the House.
A 2022 US Report on Human Trafficking pointed fingers at current Members of Parliament, but not those sitting on the PNM side, said Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley in Parliament yesterday as he went on the offensive in responding to questions from Naparima MP Rodney Charles on a 2022 US Report on Human Trafficking.
Charles said the July 2022 Trafficking in Persons Report stated that T&T maintains its position on the Tier 2 Watchlist in part because it did not take action against “senior government officials alleged in 2020 to be involved in human trafficking”.
“Will the Prime Minister state what action was being taken in respect of this allegation?” Charles asked.
“We did hear that allegation and when we investigated it, we discovered it was referring to current Members of Parliament, none of whom is on the Government’s side. So my colleague (Charles) might be able to help me to find out who they (the Report) were talking about,” Rowley responded.
Charles thanked the Prime Minister “for the obfuscation” but said he wanted to know why no action was being taken by the Government to address the issue, regardless of which side was being referred to in the US Report.
“Action against persons who commit crime is a matter for the police. If the Member is calling on the police to investigate his colleague then he doesn’t need me to get involved in that,” Rowley said.
Told by Charles that the Government was responsible for the overall control and policy of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), the Prime Minister said while that might be so, the Cabinet had no role in determining who was prosecuted and Charles knew that.
“So if he wants to go after his colleague, let him do so without trying to get the Government involved....That is a police matter and if the Member is so excited to go after his colleague, let him do so alone, he cannot invite the Government into that...The Government does not determine who the police arrest for any crime, not the least of which is human trafficking and the running of brothels,” the Prime Minister said.
Asked by Charles why Trinidad and Tobago was unable to come off the Tier 2 Watchlist rating in the US Trafficking in Persons report, the Prime Minister said the Government of T&T continued to work with the US Government on improving its rating in the US Trafficking in Persons Report and in fact the US was helping T&T in the hiring of specific consultants to assist.
The Prime Minister said one of the biggest issues currently affecting the country’s rating was the lack of convictions which, he added, was not something under the Government’s control, even if the Government provided resources to the Judiciary, to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and to the TTPS to assist in this regard.
The Prime Minister said the Government did put legislation in place. He said there were queries about charges and when it was shown that persons were charged, the issue shifted to the question of convictions. He said that was not in the Government’s remit but the country had come a long way and was working towards closing the gap.