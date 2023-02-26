HUMAN TRAFFICKING BACCHANAL

Tensions erupted yesterday between the People’s National Movement (PNM) and the United National Congress (UNC) over human trafficking allegations, and bacchanal within the Opposition continued to brew with a former UNC minister claiming he had knowledge of party officials being involved in human trafficking.
During Parliament on Friday, Naparima MP Rodney Charles questioned Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley about allegations made in the United States Department of State Trafficking in Persons Report, released in July 2022.
The report placed T&T on the Tier 2 Watchlist, saying the country “does not fully meet the minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking but is making significant efforts to do so”.
The report also charged that “corruption and official complicity in trafficking crimes remained significant concerns, inhibiting law enforcement action, and the government did not take action against senior government officials alleged in 2020 to be involved in human trafficking”.
Questioned by Charles on the allegation that senior government officials were involved in human trafficking, Rowley said the report was referring to members of the Opposition.
Rowley said if Charles wanted to go after his “colleague”, he could do so without the Government’s involvement.
Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar yesterday hit back, saying the report referred specifically to “government officials” and not members of the Opposition.
In a release, Persad-Bissessar said Rowley abused the cover of parliamentary privilege “to make a complete fool of himself”.
“Any primary school student could read the US report and understand the words ‘senior government officials’,” she said.
Persad-Bissessar noted the report said the government took no action on the allegations. She said nobody would believe that the government would take no action if the officials were UNC.
“Clearly, PNM officials are the ones involved,” she said.
“This is a PNM government which wasted $45 million chasing ghosts at EMBD, paid millions in the Nelsongate scandal and wasted millions in Emailgate, all with the intention of harassing UNC members. Rowley would have been champing at the bit to go after any UNC official had they been accused of human trafficking to score political points.”
UNC public relations officer Dr Kirk Meighoo described Rowley’s response to Charles’ questions in Parliament as “absurd”.
But even as the UNC sought to distance itself from the allegations, former UNC minister Devant Maharaj claimed he had knowledge to back up Rowley’s claim.
Maharaj alleged he was offered access to Venezuelan and Columbian prostitutes procured by officials in the UNC during his time in the party.
He said human trafficking activities by UNC members was “an open secret” in the party.
Maharaj said:
“I wish to confirm that during 2010-2015 internal investigations headed by senior UNC officials investigated the allegations of human trafficking. I can confirm that I assisted in these investigations.
“I can also confirm that the allegations were confirmed to be true and correct. I confirm this as particular individuals who now hold high office in the party on a regular basis provided a regular supply of Venezuelan and Columbian prostitutes to persons within and without the party. I myself was approached on several occasions to utilise this service all of which I refused.”
Maharaj alleged that no action was taken against those who were found to be involved in the criminal activity, as they were all close to the political leadership.
“The leadership then, as it is now, placed a premium on blind loyalty over everything else. Consequently persons who were identified were not only actively protected but subsequently promoted to the highest levels within the party and never penalised or punished.
“I find it offensive, vulgar and obscene that a political party headed by a woman provides a refuge and safe haven for individuals who peddle in the illegal act of women as sexual commodities on the open market. That these same persons pontificate to the population on... issues and are continuously shielded not only by the political leadership of the UNC but by every single member of the UNC bench, national executive, and other party officials who all know about this open secret but chose to remain silent.”
Maharaj told the Sunday Express it was not the first time he has spoken out on the issue, as he pointed to news reports of a 2012 investigation into the alleged use of the Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) facilities.
Maharaj was minister of transport at the time, while current Couva North MP Ravi Ratiram was the Corporation’s deputy general manager—properties.
Contacted yesterday, Ratiram distanced himself and the UNC from Maharaj’s claims.
“To my knowledge, I can affirmatively state that no member of the UNC is in any way associated to any criminal activities or individuals associated with human trafficking.”
Ratiram said it appeared that Maharaj was “singing from the same choir as Rowley” and is “peddling a PNM agenda of lies, deception, distraction and attempting to once again mislead the population”.
“The US report is very clear that it is ‘senior government officials’ and at no time made reference to any Opposition member.”
In 2020, Ratiram had addressed allegations circulating on social media of his alleged involvement in brothels.
He had categorically denied the claims which he said had originated from a “fake profile” on Facebook, and he said then that the PNM was behind the “falsehoods”.