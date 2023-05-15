HUMAN TRAFFICKING TERROR

IT was 12 hours of terror.
A Venezuelan teenager who lives in San Fernando recounted to police about being kidnapped, raped, beaten, and with a gun pointed to her head, told she had been sold as a prostitute.
Five suspects, including three Venezuelan women, have been arrested in connection with the incident.
The harrowing ordeal of human trafficking started in San Fernando late Friday night.
The 19-year-old girl told police that she was taken from a bar in San Fernando by two men between Friday night and the early hours of Saturday morning.
She was transported in a white Nissan Almera car to a house in Le Platte Village, Maraval where the two men threatened her with violence and raped her.
She was later taken to a nearby apartment where a man of “Spanish descent” told her she had been sold to them to be a prostitute, a police report noted.
The teenager managed to escape from the apartment just after midday on Saturday.
But she was followed by three Venezuelan women to a bar in the area.
There, they beat her about the body.
Patrons however intervened and the teen was taken to the police station.
She gave a report to a police Spanish interpreter and the Counter Trafficking Unit was notified, police said.
Officers from the Maraval Police Station also responded.
They found the three women and one of the men in their Almera car.
They were arrested and taken to the Maraval station where they were being questioned yesterday.
The women ages 20 and 26, all from Maraval, a man of Spanish descent and a 38-year-old man from Maraval were detained by the police.
Constable Thomas is continuing investigations.
Human rights activist Yesenia Gonzalez told the Express yesterday that there has been an increase in such incidents against Venezuelan women.
She said families of victims of human trafficking reach out to her regularly.
Gonzalez said in a phone interview that she has reached out to the Human Trafficking Unit and also gone to police stations with families concerning their loved ones.
“It has been getting worse every day,” Gonzalez told the Express.
She said it was sad that Venezuelans were involved with criminals in these kinds of offences, luring Venezuelan women with the promise of jobs.
Gonzalez launched her foundation in collaboration with another foundation on Friday to assist Venezuelan refugees, asylum seekers and those who are victims of human trafficking.
T&T’s record on human trafficking
The US Department of State’s 2022 Trafficking in Persons Report listed T&T as one of 34 countries on its Tier 2 watchlist.
“The Government of Trinidad and Tobago does not fully meet the minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking but is making significant efforts to do so,” it stated.
This was the second year in a row that T&T was on Tier 2.
The report explained that Trinidad and Tobago has been kept on the Tier 2 watch list for human trafficking, stating: “Corruption and official complicity in trafficking crimes remained significant concerns, inhibiting law enforcement action...”
The 2022 report credited T&T with increasing the number and speed of investigations, identifying more victims, prosecuting more people and training more law enforcement officers to go after human traffickers.
Where T&T fell down is in some law enforcement officers getting into partnerships with the traffickers.
And, according to the report, the Government has been slow to bring cases to court.
Tier 1 countries are adjudged to be fully complying with minimum standards on countering trafficking.
Tier 2 countries are not, but are judged to be making significant efforts to do so. The list on which T&T has been placed is a rung below Tier 2 – countries judged to be making significant efforts; but where the numbers of victims and degree of gravity of trafficking are high, and the Government has failed to provide enough evidence that it has improved its handling of the problem from the previous year.
Tier 3 countries have a bad human trafficking problem, and are doing nothing about it.