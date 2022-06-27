Humphrey ‘a man before his time’

Current developments on various fronts are presenting a scenario by which we could experience World War III, former government minister John Humphrey declared on Saturday evening.
He said people across the globe are now in an era in which planet Earth is being threatened, adding that Trinidad and Tobago is one of the victims, “suffering with runaway crime, increasing poverty and the anxiety of a possible World War III”.
Speaking at the launch of a biography on his life and work at the House of Chan Restaurant in Port of Spain, Humphrey, 89, said he had believed all his life that “our little country can be an example for all of humanity to find the right way to enjoy the great bounty and magnificence of the Almighty’s creation”.
He said there were two countries which represent what he called complete diversity of their populations, the United States with a population of 330 million, and Trinidad and Tobago, with one-and-a-half million.
Nevertheless, he said, “The big one wants to tell the little one to do as they do and we have been obliging them, until the present.” He went on to provide an example, citing a 2019 survey conducted by the US Federal Bank of St Louis, titled “Wealth Inequality in America.” From this, he said 12.9 million families, or ten per cent of US population, enjoy 76 per cent of the country’s wealth; 51.1 million families, representing 40 per cent of the population, share 22 per cent of national wealth, while 50 per cent of the population share just one per cent of national wealth. Of these, he said, “many have negative wealth”.
This, he said, “is typical of liberal capitalist economies, of which we are one.” He said this disparity keeps widening, and the US insists that theirs is the right way for humans to live. “I don’t agree with them,” he declared, adding that this was why he had been proposing that the economic system be changed.
“Apart from being a failed system that started in 1944 at Bretton Woods (New Jersey) it is not the ‘fatherhood of God, brotherhood of man’ that we are taught by all the religions we practise. It is not my family’s way, nor the way of any family I know.”
First to be fired
Referencing the US Declaration of Independence, Humphrey said the founding fathers of the US visualised a country in which all humans are created equal and should live happily.
“We in Trinidad and Tobago have affirmed the equal and inalienable rights with which all members of the human family are endowed by their creator,” he told his audience. “We have pledged to operate our economic system so that the wealth will sub-serve the common good and provide adequate means of livelihood for all.
“Since 1962 I have honoured these constitutional provisions and when in office tried to see them fulfilled,” said, referring to a “trisector partnership” for the ownership of capital in the country which he had been proposed.
He said he helped write the manifesto which the National Alliance for Reconstruction presented to the people when it ran successfully for the general election in 1986. The party won with an overwhelming majority-33-3 seats against the PNM.
A highlight of the manifesto, he reminded the audience, was a promise to divest viable State-owned enterprises, “so that the State (all the people)... would become equal partners”.
Instead of fulfilling the promises, Humphrey said he was “the first to be fired, followed by Basdeo Panday and those who had written the manifesto in his office.”
He said such promises had been meant to apply to the oil refinery in Pointe-a-Pierre, adding that “had it been fulfilled we would not be in the difficulty we are in today”.
Opining that it was not too late to address some of these ambitions, Humphrey said what is required now is that T&T should negotiate with Venezuela to form a partnership for exploiting their oil and gas in our mutual interest. “All we will have to do is persuade the US to lift its sanctions,” he said to a chorus of chuckles from those gathered.
It was a capacity audience at the launch of the book written by Zorina Shah, and published by Royards Publishing.
Speaker after speaker hailed what they saw as Humphrey’s unique, radical way of thinking, someone who saw what many around him could not envision, describing him largely as a man who was way before his time.
These included Musa Ibrahim, managing director of Tatil and Tatil Life Insurance Company; Lincoln Thakorie of General Earth Movers and attorney Lennox Sankersingh, chairman of Sou Sou Lands Ltd. This is the organisation of which Humphrey had been the leading champion of the need for landless people to own lands, and to be able to acquire affordable housing.
“We promised in the manifesto to adopt the Sou Sou Land approach to enable all our families to own a piece of our country where they could live and produce as manufacturers and farmers,” Humphrey said. “We promised a National Physical Development Plan, to accomplish this, so as to avoid chaos in the settlement process. This was completed under Basdeo Panday, but dumped thereafter,” he moaned.
An ideas man
Panday had been down to deliver the feature address at the event, but was said to have been unavoidably away in London, and his daughter, attorney Mickela, deputised for him. She spoke rhapsodically about the enduring close relationship between her father and Humphrey, referring to him constantly as “Uncle John”.
She said the book chronicles the exemplary life of a great man-a politician, member of Parliament, minister of government, visionary, architect, planner, artist, national swimmer, masman, husband, father, grandfather, a person devoid of hate, malice or ill will, incapable of prejudice, committed to equality for all, and to the well-being of all the people of his country.”
She said she knew him as always loyal to her father and to her family, despite the differences between them both, during the 40-odd years during which they had been “political allies and friends”.
She said, up to this day, Humphrey is what one would call “an ideas man, always thinking outside the box, innovating, and coming up with solutions to seemingly unsolvable problems.”