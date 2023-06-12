Humphrey ‘considered easy prey’

BIRK HILLMAN CONSULTANTS, a local company and a local businessman “must really have considered Mr John Humphrey then Minister of Housing and Settlements easy prey”, states the report of the Commission of Enquiry into the Piarco Airport Development Project.
The Commission found that Humphrey, one of the three ministers who brought all the notes to Cabinet in respect of this project and who really embraced the Piarco Airport Project, acted in ways that caused concern to the Commission. Humphrey was criticised not for corruption, but for breaking the rules in order to facilitate the project and, by extension, its stakeholders, including Birk Hillman.
Humphrey, as Minister of Housing and Settlements, had under his portfolio the Town and Country Planning Division.
The usual procedures for obtaining full planning permission were not followed.
“Miss (Carol) Smart (director of the planning division) testified that the construction [on the Piarco Airport Project] was commenced prior to the grant of full planning permission,” the Report said. Construction on the Piarco Airport project began in 1997 and an application for Planning approval was made by Birk Hillman in March 1999. “John Humphrey directed the Division to grant final approval permission,” the Report stated.
Planning approval was issued on June 17, 1999. According to Smart, planning permission was granted subject to 24 conditions. Smart indicated that it was not usual at the grant of full planning permission that there be so many conditions attached, and that having that many conditionalities was more in keeping with what occurred when the developer submitted an interim application, which the Division evaluates and makes recommendations thereon which informs the manner in which the substantive application for full planning approval is treated.
“But no outline application had been submitted by Birk Hillman Consultants Incorporated,” the Report stated. The Division had concerns about granting full planning permission “in the absence of this preliminary process” since it would be very difficult after the grant of full permission to force the developer to comply with changes or make certain amendments to his proposals.
Busybody
The usual procedure for the Environmental Impact Assessment was also not followed, in that no Committee of technical experts was set up to do an Environmental Impact Assessment. “Miss Smart stated that the usual procedure was not followed because of a directive which was received by the Division on 5th May, 1999, dated 28th April 1999 from the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Settlements to issue full planning permission. The Minister...was Mr John Humphrey. The directive was to grant full planning approval despite there having been no assessment of the Environment Impact Assessment.
“The directive was absolutely contrary to the procedure and process which the Division would usually follow before approving a full application. She (Smart) further stated that to her knowledge (and she had been at the Division since 1978) what the Minister directed her to do, had never been done before by the Division,” the Report stated.
“Mr Robert Hodges, a senior land use planner on contract with the Town and Country Planning Division also expressed grave concerns with the approach of the Minister,” the Report said.
In a memo dated May 7, 1999, he said: “My final concern about the approach being advocated is that it sets a dangerous precedent for other major projects. Future developers may come to feel that this is the accepted practice of the Division and will demand similar treatment.
“My fear is that if the Division does not maintain clear standards about what constitutes an acceptable amount of information, then developers will be tempted to submit less and less. Ultimately I do not see that this serves anyone well.”
With respect to the other approvals—WASA, Drainage Division of the Ministry of Works, T&TEC and Fire Service—these were not obtained prior to the grant of Town and Country Planning approval.
George Baptiste, Building Inspector II attached to the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation, said the Corporation deferred the application that had been referred to it by the Town and Country Planning Division, and that “there was no approval of the erection of the Airport Terminal Building”.
“The Commission deprecates all that was revealed herein by Miss Carol Smart and Mr George Baptiste. In the case of Mr Humphrey it may well be that as a busybody and his desire to get on with the job, particularly, since he was imbued with his rigid faith and commitment to the ‘so called’ fast track approach he acted as he did. This, however, is no excuse for cutting corners and in the result abusing his Authority as Minister,” the Report stated.
From porcelain
to granite
The Commission drew to Humphrey’s attention an incident involving the change from porcelain tiles, which was a readily available floor tile on the local market, in favour of granite tiles from Colombia.
“This, according to him, occurred when a private visit was paid to him in his office by Eduardo Hillman of Birk Hillman Consultants where he was shown a sample of granite (tiles) allegedly manufactured by a new company in Colombia and was told that these tiles were available to the Airport Project at ‘a deal’.
“He claimed that he was impressed with the sample that he was shown and accordingly gave the undertaking to support this change for the supply of this particular granite (tiles).
“The Commission was concerned to learn that Mr Humphrey was prepared to entertain and did entertain this visitor privately and without recourse to the so-called Ad Hoc Inter-Ministerial Committee.
“We would add that this change order cost the taxpayer an additional sum of TT$6 million, a cost from which he (Humphrey) dissociated himself as he was assured by Hillman that no additional cost would arise... Further, the granite turned out to be, in the course of time, of poor quality,” the Commission said.
Another incident was cited in the Report where Humphrey disagreed with the advice of the then-Attorney General (Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj) to cancel the award of Package 6 to a consortium in which a particular local company was a principal (based on the revelations of the Deyalsingh Committee which Cabinet had set up to deal with allegations of impropriety involving this award).
Humphrey, who was “adamant” that the initial cancellation was wrong, “went on to state that, so concerned and upset was he about the situation, that he had caused Mr [chairman of a State enterprise] to obtain an opinion from a private practitioner, which was contrary to that which was proffered to the Cabinet by the then Attorney General,” the Report stated, adding that this was “highly irregular and improper”.