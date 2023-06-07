Hundreds bring heat

There was no response from the authorities, so residents of Barrackpore kept their promise to intensify protest action over poor road conditions, yesterday.
The main road connecting Princes Town to Barrackpore was blocked with burning tyres and debris from daybreak as a couple hundred residents held up placards and chanted, “Fix our roads now”.
The Express was told that three schools and several businesses in the community were affected by the protest.
Naparima MP Rodney Charles attempted to speak with the protesters at the scene, accompanied by local government councillor Rafi Mohammed.
But the residents were not welcoming, saying nothing had been done to improve the roads in three decades.
Resident Naz Mohammed said: “Imagine Rodney Charles came here to speak with us and we told him we not interested because if the UNC (United National Congress) had fixed the roads when they were in office, it would not be in this condition today. This has nothing to do with UNC and PNM (People’s National Movement), it is about people’s lives.”
Mohammed said residents staged a peaceful protest on Monday to highlight the deplorable road conditions.
He said residents called on the Minister of Works and Transport to visit the area and determine whether the roads in Barrackpore should be a priority.
“But there was no response and we decided to intensify the protest. About 300 people came out this morning and there was a lot of fire here,” he said.
Mohammed said police arrived at the scene around 9 a.m., along with five trucks and a backhoe from the Penal/Debe Regional Corporation.
“This infuriated residents as we had been pleading with the regional corporation to patch the roads until a more permanent fix takes place, but they never had equipment and material. This morning, they found five trucks and a backhoe to clear the protest,” he said.
Mohammed said residents were prepared to continue the protest action until the ministry responds.
In a media release, MP Charles said there seemed to be a well-orchestrated plot by the PNM to starve UNC areas in the hope that constituents, “unmindful of the fact that it is the PNM who controls the purse strings”, will blame both parties for poor service.
He said, “So while the PNM dumbs down civics in schools to advance this agenda, the UNC has to remind all that you cannot continue to vote the PNM in office and blame the UNC for poor delivery of Government services.”
Charles said he was calling on the PNM administration to stop discriminating against UNC constituencies.