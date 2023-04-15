Hundreds line up to ice-skate in South

ICED skating rink

keeping steady: An employee of ICED skating rink assists eight-year-old Karishma Balgobin following the opening yesterday, on the Southern Main Road, La Romaine.

About 300 customers flocked to the country’s first ice-skating rink as it opened its doors in La Romaine, yesterday.

The ICED facility unveiled its two skating rinks and snow park facilities to customers who arrived early at its Southern Main Road location yesterday afternoon.

They lined the facility’s entrance to experience the “first class entertainment district” pro­­m­­­ised on its website.

The opening took place amid chief executive of the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) Kelvin Romain disclo­sing that the authority is investigating the operations of the ICED rink.

The Express was told that although the rink had been opened to the public, its management was expected to host an “official” launch in the upcoming days.

Speaking on radio station i95.5 FM yesterday afternoon, Romain said the development was concerning, given the authority’s plans to implement water restrictions as the dry season approaches its peak.

“We would want to believe that it is a metered supply and that there is no illegal purcha­sing of water. Now, because of the fact that it is an ice rink, we expect there is some fixed volume of water that has to be frozen, and they obviously would have to maintain that freeze, so they would have to facilitate the continued operation of their ope­rations.

“The other concern is that we are expecting that the service was metered, it’s a commercial activity, and they would have gone through the right channels. We are currently investigating,” he said.

He said the authority was conducting its investigation into the facility’s water supply.

Last week, the authority announced its intent to introduce restrictions which will limit the use of water hoses, washing of cars and watering of lawns.

Romain said the authority had been monitoring its systems, but plans remained in place.

“We are still monitoring the systems and we are just being prudent with regard to informing the public as to the effects of the dry season and, by extension, climate change. That is a concern for us.

“And with a reduction in rainfall and increase in tempe­ratures, we expect that our reservoir levels will drop faster. If the tempe­ratures are higher, the demand will go up as well,” he said.

The rink

The ICED facility, run by Ice Caribbean Entertainment District, has several amenities, including a beverage station, parking, rental gear and equipment, photo booths, a candy wall and bleachers, according to its website.

There are two ice rink expe­riences designated as “teen” and “adult”, each of which can be purchased at $85 for 20 minutes.

For $75, customers can partake in a winter wonderland experience at the facility’s snow playground.

ICED says it will offer free membership for one year as part of its launch.

However, membership will be valued on an “ICE credit system” whereby members purchase credits that can be used to access different activities. Cre­­­dits are added to membership cards upon purchase.

“As a member, you can add funds to your account, known as ICE credits, which can be used to pay for any attraction or service at ICED with a simple wave of your membership card. No need to carry cash or worry about payment. Just enjoy your day to the fullest.

“Additionally, ICE credits can be redeemed through ICED wristbands issued to family members in person when you arrive,” it says.

Canadian World figure ska­ting champion and Olympic medallist Elvis Stojko is listed as the brand’s ambassador.

In a statement on its website, Stojko writes that he is excited to bring ice and snow to the Caribbean.

The Express reached out to an ICED official about Romain’s concerns yesterday.

The official said the company had no immediate comment.

