While thousands of people who applied for salary relief grants were rejected, hundreds of cheques sent out to successful applicants were returned to the Government because there was no one to receive them.
This was disclosed yesterday by permanent secretary in the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services, Jacqueline Johnson.
Johnson was speaking before a Joint Select Committee (JSC) of Parliament which examined the plight of those who became unemployed during the Covid-19 pandemic and the State’s capacity to provide support for them.
She said a lot of people did not collect their cheques, which now have to be revalidated and people have to be called to collect their cheques.
“We just had NIB (National Insurance Board) print 265 cheques and we are going to advertise and get our call centre ready to get those 265 persons to come in and collect their cheques,” said Johnson.
“That was part of a bulk of cheques returned by TTPost which were not delivered because the addresses on the applications were wrong and the telephone numbers on the applications were also wrong. That was a batch of 576 cheques. We did put out an advertisement to have those people come in and correct their information. We got 265 persons coming in,” she added.
Johnson said banks have also been returning money paid by the ministry to grant recipients via the ACH system.
She said this was because the applicants’ accounts might have been closed.
Three grants
Johnson said the ministry paid three grants—the income support grant, food support grant and rental grant.
A total of 69,484 applications were received and of that, 62,739 were during phase one of the Covid-19 pandemic.
She said 59,716 applications were approved in phase one and 4,940 rejected.
In phase two, 1,271 applications were approved and 5,472 rejected.
Johnson said applicants were mostly men between the ages 31 to 45 from seven regions, key areas being the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo, San Juan/Laventille and Tunapuna/Piarco regions.
She said most of them came from the construction industry, the retail sector, and people who sell on the streets or work in restaurants.
Johnson said people were rejected based on 25 categories.
Listing the main reasons for rejection, she said a lot of applicants had National Insurance (NIS) numbers and once you had this your application was sent to the Ministry of Finance for the salary relief grant being handled there.
Another major reason was that the date for loss of employment or income was not in March 2020.
“We had clients who were double dipping and we removed them. They might have been paid already by the Ministry of Finance. The employer information was missing on some of the applications and some of the sectors were ineligible. This would include public officers and who were maybe already receiving their salaries applying for the salary relief grant.
“We had application forms which did not have the required identification, such as an identification card, or the person was clearly a foreigner without any form of registration in the country.”
Johnson said the 62,739 applications are all hard copies which have been stored in boxes and which they have been attempting to put online.
Yvonne Neemacharan, deputy permanent secretary in the Ministry of Finance, said 23,234 people applied for the salary relief grant in phase two of the programme and one-third of them were deemed unsuccessful, mostly because of the date of employment termination requirement.
Job reduction
Speaking at the JSC meeting, Bruce Spencer, head, Labour Market Information Unit at the Ministry of Labour, said Central Statistical Office statistics for the second quarter of 2020 compared to 2019 figures showed there was a reduction in jobs of 16,700 people in the manufacturing sector.In construction, there was a fall of 12,100 jobs; in wholesale and retail the figure was 10,600; and in community and personal services, 4,700.