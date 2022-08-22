Hundreds revel in Pride Parade

YESTERDAY’S Pride Parade, the first since Covid-19 restrictions were lifted, has been described as its biggest ever.
From approximately 3 p.m. the crowd gathered at CB’s, formerly Paprika, at Rust Street, St Clair, and from there they followed a music truck past the British High Commission, around the Nelson Mandela Park, then through Woodbrook and back to Rust Street.
Rudolph Hamanji, one of the event’s organisers, said yesterday was the LGBT community’s biggest parade to date.
He estimated that there were over 350 people, a lot of whom joined the parade along the route.
Rainbow flags, rainbow masks and in true Trini fashion, Carnival costumes, were the order of the day with the event taking on an almost Carnival-like atmosphere.
The smiles however told a story of people who merely want to have their own human existence out in the open like everyone else.
The music was a mix of soca as well as hip-hop and pop which drew attention to the on-going struggles in the community globally.
There were times when the march became a solemn one as they stopped along the Nelson Mandela Park route to remember those lost in the community including Keon Alister Patterson, also known as Sasha Fierce, a member of the transgender community who was gunned down at the park in December 2017.
A tree was planted in her memory.
“Not just Sasha was remembered,” Hamanji explained, but their stop along the park was to remember everyone in the community who lost their lives due to violence.
He also lauded the attendees.
With 2022 being their fifth parade, he remembered the parades in 2018 and 2019.
He said they were both quite small compared to yesterday’s.
“The make-up of the crowd was also very diverse. There were younger persons and a lot of new faces as people are now being brave enough to be out in public,” he said.