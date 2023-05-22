Hundreds show up at vigil for Kisseh

POLICE kept a watchful eye in Carenage on Saturday as several hundred people, wearing white, turned out in solidarity with the Lendor family at a candlelight vigil following the police killing of Kisseh Lendor.
The vigil, which began at the Carenage Recreation Ground, made its way up the Western Main Road, stopping at the Carenage Police Station, where the massive gathering held candles, offered prayers and held up placards.
Lendor, a 37-year-old mechanic, was killed in Chaguanas by CID officers who were following up reports of a robbery at a grocery on Freedom Street Extension, Enterprise, around 6.15 p.m. last Tuesday.
Lendor was in the company of another unidentified man, who was also shot and killed by police.
The Carenage community joined Lendor’s family in calling for justice and for the police to clear his name, describing the killing as murder.
Addressing the crowd before it moved towards the Western Main Road, Lendor’s brother, Coast Guard officer Akhenaton Lendor, stressed the importance of keeping the vigil peaceful.
“We are here tonight, not on a protest. We are going to be very peaceful, prayerful, and heartfelt tonight. It is about time we let everybody in Trinidad know that not everybody who is shot and killed by the police is a criminal. What we will not accept is injustice. This has to stop, and it is time for it to stop. But it cannot be stopped by protesting and burning tyres,” Lendor said.
Lendor called on the police to uphold the law while performing their duties. “There are individuals in the police service who are being trained to be corrupted by their seniors, and this has to change. If you are a part of the law, then uphold the law. The right thing is the right thing, and it can’t be anything else.”
The young, the elderly and babes in arms, participated in the vigil. One of the organisers of the vigil, Kyron Williams, said he was pleased to see the turnout in support of the Lendor family.
He said change can only be possible when communities like Carenage stand together in unity to send a strong message about crime and other social ills affecting communities throughout the country. “Let this peaceful march be the beginning of real change,” Williams said.
Take police killings seriously
Speaking at the vigil, political leader of the New National Vision party, Fuad Abu Bakr, compared Lendor’s killing to similar police killings that caused national outrage.
“About two years ago, three young men were killed in Morvant. Fortunately, one of the residents in the area had a camera that was rolling, and we saw officers decide in about 30 seconds whether three young men were going to live and see another day or if they were going to die. But Trinidad and Tobago does forget real quick, because all three of those young men were innocent, and in about 30 seconds, some angry officers murdered three young men innocently,” Fuad said.
Abu Bakr called on Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher and Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds to take police killings seriously. “When a young man is killed by the police, we say good job, and if the individual fits a certain profile, we say things like one less pest. But if we allow the police to make the decision over life and death and to kill in a few seconds, like they did with Kisseh Lendor, it does not solve the problem. Let us bring this to an end, or else the innocent will suffer. Let us make this serious effort to change this issue,” Abu Bakr said.