Hundreds turn up for Savannah lime

Carnival tabanca

MISSING THEIR MAS: A bad case of Carnival tabanca led Trinis to the Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain yesterday where, if it weren’t for Covid restrictions, the traditional parade of the mas bands would have taken place in all its glory. As they tried to recreate the Carnival vibes however, police officers quickly came and dispersed the crowd. See Page 3 story. —Photo: JERMAINE CRUICKSHANK

POLICE dispersed several hundred people who gathered to celebrate Carnival 2021 at the Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain yesterday, even though the Greatest Show on Earth was cancelled this year because of the global pande­mic.

The limers danced, wined and some paraded in costumes after a promotional event with a music truck had ended.

During the event organised by Next 91.1FM, Carnival band YUMA and Digicel, a music truck began blasting this year’s soca tunes around 11 a.m.

Those tuning in came to the Savannah, with many filling their car trunks with coolers.

They parked opposite TGI Fridays, got out of their cars and began dancing.

By 3.30 p.m., the police arrived with almost 30 officers looking on at the event.

At 4 p.m., they ordered that the music be turned off.

The promoters complied, ending the event, but by 5.30 p.m. people still had not yet fully dispersed.

Those parked turned on their own mu­sic using pow­ered speakers and the party con­tinued.

Police intervened and spoke to the people, eventually telling them to leave as they were violating Covid-19 regulations.

By 6 p.m. the majority had left, but there were still about ten cars with occupants still partying, the Express observed.

