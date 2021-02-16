Hundreds turn up for Savannah lime

When Andrea Bharatt was 11 years old, Trinidad and Tobago was being told of another atrocity — the case of Leah Lammy, an eight-year-old girl who got into a car and was never seen again.

That was in 2009. In remembrance of Leah, citizens walked the streets, prayed and held candlelight vigils. Her family posted missing person flyers.

Leah’s schoolmates made posters which they placed on the fence of the school. They begged for her to be safely returned home.

At a news conference, then-commissioner of police James Philbert warned women about travelling in PH cars.