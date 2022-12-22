HUNGRY BELLIES

CALLS have been flooding charitable organisations from people pleading for assistance during the festive Christmas season.
According to SEWATT president Revan Teelucksingh, the number of requests for assistance to his organisation has been overwhelming.
“There has been an increase in people seeking help, but the amount of contributions that people would normally have given has reduced,” Teelucksingh told the Express yesterday.
“People generally have less spending power and less money to give, but the number of people seeking help has increased,” he added.
Teelucksingh said the most requested items are food and baby supplies.
“We are also getting significant requests, which we cannot handle or do anything about, for housing repairs. People who had damaged flooring and other things during the floods...
“We get an average of five or six requests per day. We just cannot handle it, we are not set up like that. We do not have that kind of money and resources. We would usually refer people to social services. If we just can’t help them, we just can’t—but those that we can, we do.”
Teelucksingh said many people asking for assistance are not unemployed and are people who would not have usually considered themselves to be in need. They are working people whose income can no longer suffice as a result of increased food and other prices, he said.
“While they are working, they are the working poor... their disposable income just cannot carry them where it needs to carry them anymore because everything has gone up.”
Teelucksingh said even the cost to prepare a hamper of basic items for donation has increased.
“We would spend $300 at the distributor level to make up items in a food package. Now we are spending a minimum of $400. Everything has gone up at the distributor level by about 30 per cent in the past two years,” he said.
Teelucksingh called on the more fortunate in society to help where they can.
“You do not need an organisation to help,” he said.
“There is always somebody in your community that you can look after, you would know them. You can just quietly go and assist that person... it could be some simple food items, it could be something that you have that you are not using that could be helpful to them,” he said.
Be generous
Programme coordinator of the Silverspoon Foundation Lisa Ramlogan-Ali spoke to the Express yesterday while shopping for grocery items to make up food hampers for donation.
She, too, said her organisation has been receiving many calls for aid.
“A lot of people have not been able to bounce back from Covid,” she noted, adding that people affected by the recent flooding have also been reaching out for help.
“We have had many calls, many requests. Up to this morning we were receiving calls. We have a list of nearly 100 persons that requested support and assistance. Calls are still coming in, WhatsApp messages are still coming in.”
The most requested form of aid is food, she said.
“They are also asking for clothing, children’s clothing and children’s supplies. There are a lot of displaced persons in the communities and it is widespread, it is all over Trinidad.”
She said the Silverspoon Foundation assists where it can, and the costs are “totally out of pocket” as the foundation offers online courses and uses the funds from that venture to purchase supplies for hampers.
Still, she said the need is greater than the organisation can fill. She, too, called on the wider population to do what they can for someone in need.
“Everybody has their own challenges, but for those who can afford, one hamper wouldn’t take away too much from you. I am pleading with persons who can afford to assist those who cannot afford. Because there are persons who don’t know where their next meal is coming from.
“Even if it is a tin of sardines or a pack of milk or a pack of rice or a pack of sugar, that can fill a hole somewhere. Every drop in the bucket fills the bucket,” she said.
Scotland going the extra mile
Meanwhile, Port of Spain South MP Keith Scotland said he is doing his part to assist those in need in his constituency.
Speaking with the Express yesterday, Scotland acknowledged the difficulties being faced by many as a result of economic challenges.
He noted that some 1,000 hampers have been distributed in his constituency, made up of items ranging from food, detergent, light bulbs, and other items.
Additionally, Scotland said each MP has received 200 temporary food support cards to distribute to their needy constituents for the Christmas season, and these are being distributed with the assistance of councillors who can identify those most in need.
Scotland said Christmas in Port of Spain South is shaping up well, and he plans to have a get-together on Boxing Day which will be held in the Sea Lots community for his constituents to “have a time”.
“I decided to go the extra mile trying to reach as many households as I could,” he stated.
“We may not be very rich in terms of financials, but there is a rich community spirit in Port of Spain South. We are not the richest, but in terms of community spirit, in terms of camaraderie, in terms of family...we are rich in that regard and we are blessed.
“We are rich in spirit, rich in talent, rich in blessings... and we have to continue that or else the scourge of crime and negativity will overrun us.”