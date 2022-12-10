HUNT FOR MISSING BOY

A massive search was launched yesterday for a three-year-old boy who is suspected to have fallen into the Ortoire River in Mayaro.
No one saw little Allon Ramdial fall into the water, but he and his mother live in a room at the Ortoire Fishing Port Facility in Ortoire Village, and he was known to frequent the jetty over a part of river.
The toddler’s mother, Cristianna Ramdial, 19, told police when she awoke around 6.30 a.m. yesterday, she realised her son was missing.
She immediately went out in search of him with the assistance of villagers, who began scanning the river and coastline.
They searched about two acres of lands and the river surrounding the port facility, and found nothing.
Reminiscent of the search for Point Fortin toddler Kimani Francis, within hours the search team for little Allon expanded to scores of family members of fishermen, hunters, volunteers and villagers; and members of various arms from the Ministry of National Security began the search for the child.
In the early evening, around five o’clock, a purple backpack was found by members of the Hunters Search and Rescue Team (HSRT), led by captain Vallence Rambharat.
Rambharat said he was told by a villager that the backpack belonged to little Allon, and it was handed over to the police.
Coast Guard divers searched several metres down into the river, while fishermen and HSRT members in pirogues combed the rivers.
A police report stated that the child’s mother said he was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt and blue long pants.
Police said the facility is fenced, with two gates—one to the front which leads to the Ortoire Main Road, and the other to the jetty which leads to the Ortoire River.
On May 9, two-year-old Kimani walked away from his family’s home at Tenth Street Extension in Techier Village and, despite extensive searches by a large contingent of police and fire officers, soldiers, hunters, residents, family members and friends, he could not be found that day.
The next morning, Kimani’s body was discovered in a branch of the Guapo River about one mile away from his family’s home.
Kimani was last seen clad in a disposable diaper, walking barefoot on the road near his home.
Rambharat spoke to the Express as he and other team members were in a pirogue scanning the Ortoire River below them.
“The land searches for the child have yielded nothing. It was a small piece of land to search, about two acres, which is populated by houses, mangrove and coconut trees. We have been scanning the river for about 300 to 400 feet on either side of the jetty.
“On one side, the river would take us eastward to the mouth of the Ortoire River where it meets the Atlantic. The other side is westward, which takes us inland. The river flows close to the roadway,” Rambharat said.
“This is reminiscent of the search for Kimani. This is Kimani all over again. We are going to search until we get the child. We will stay overnight, as we came equipped with headlamps and overnight gear to conduct a night search on the river.
“We intend to search about every hour after until midnight. If no success by then, we will rest and start again in the morning,” he added.
Yesterday, the first high tide was at 5.28 a.m., and the second at 4.39 p.m.
Duke and the boy
Little Allon was captured on video last week Thursday during a tour of the port facility by Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) leader Watson Duke.
The video shows Allon on the jetty as Duke talks to two fishermen.
The video captured the moment when one of the fishermen and Duke called the child away from the edge of the jetty.
“Come, come, young fisherman,” Duke told the child, as he stood near the edge of the jetty.