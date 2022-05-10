A MASSIVE search on land, in the rivers and with drones overhead was launched yesterday for missing two-year-old Kymani Francis, who wandered from his Point Fortin home around mid-morning.
The search for the toddler began minutes after he was spotted by a neighbour wearing only a diaper and walking bare feet on the street outside his home, at Tenth Street Extension in Techier Villager, but by nightfall there was no success.
A large contingent, consisting of police, fire officers, soldiers, hunters, divers, the Point Fortin Mayor, Member of Parliament and local government councillor and villagers, some with their hunting dogs, searched the surrounding bushes, rivers and forested areas.
Police also used sniffer dogs and combed approximately eight kilometres from the child’s home, and used drones over the bushes in the hunt.
Shortly after 5 p.m., the combined units of National Security officers, hunters and villagers joined in a prayer, then split into two teams and combed the surrounding areas, while divers with scuba tanks searched the tributaries of the Guapo River.
An hour later, they returned to the area from where they had dispatched without luck.
Another team joined with a contingent of soldiers who arrived shortly after 6 p.m. and, at nightfall, headed back out into the bushes.
A senior police officer at the scene told the Express the child lives with his mother and their extended family with two other children in the household.
He said a call came into the emergency line shortly after 10 a.m. from a neighbour who saw the child walking alone on the road.
The senior officer said the neighbour told E999 she was cooking when she looked through her window and observed little Kymani walking bare feet on the road.
A patrol unit that responded contacted her on her phone and asked her to follow the child, that they were on the way.
The woman told police by the time she came outside, she saw him turn right on the street.
She told police she went back into the house to turn off the stove, and when she returned outside, she lost track of him.
The police responded within minutes at Tenth Street Extension and the woman told the officers she saw him walking towards the road that leads to tracks to the Guapo River and into the bushes.
The senior officer told the Express that two kilometres to the east via the bushes is the Dunlop roundabout and to the north is the beach at Guapo.
The first responders began to look for the child where the neighbour pointed out where he may have walked.
Another unit of police officers went to the house where little Kymani lives and met his mother.
The police officers who visited the house informed the mother the child was missing, the senior officer said.
Police were told the mother had a visitor at her home and when the visitor left, the door was not locked and the child wandered out of the house.
The family declined to speak to the media at the scene.
‘Heart-wrenching’
Point Fortin Mayor Saleema Thomas called the incident “heart-wrenching” and joined the search not only because of her position in the community, but as a mother hurting over the loss of the child.
“I am a mother of three, so I am here yes in my capacity as mayor, but I am also here as a mother. This is something I am trying to process. The police are already doing a good job and the community members are coming out and supporting the police in their search,” said Thomas.
She suggested that upon receiving the report, the community of Point Fortin should have been immediately locked down at its road entrances and exits of vehicular traffic.
“We should have locked down Point Fortin of vehicles entering and exiting the community in case someone had taken the child away in a vehicle. The child could be anywhere. We should widen the search to the main entrances and exits of Point Fortin in case the child was abducted,” she said.
Thomas encouraged every Point Fortin citizen to join the search for Kymani and show support to the family of the missing child.
In an interview around 5 p.m., Point Fortin MP Kennedy Richards was concerned that the child would be dehydrated.
He said the Fire Service search and rescue teams were leading the search and he was told additional National Security resources were to be sent to the area.
“I have not spoken to the parents just yet but I think the concern is conserving energy towards finding this boy. The main thing at this time is to get this young man reunited with his family so he can go back out and play with friends and family,” said Richards.
Local government councillor for Techier/Guapo Lyndon Harris said he spoke to the mother of the missing child and he described her as distraught.
“We definitely need to find this child,” said Harris, as he added that not only villagers from Techier were in the search, but from surrounding villages of Cochrane and Mahaica.
A villager who spoke to the Express said he was one of the first people to assist in the hunt for the child.
“Usually if I see children on the road, I would bawl at them to get back inside, but I was not home this morning. When I returned home I saw police and the mother (of Kymani) on the road. She stopped and asked me if I saw him and I said ‘no’. I was one of the first people who went roaming in the bush looking for him,” he said.
Another villager, a 39-year-old woman who did not want to be identified, said she lived in another community, at Lakeview, when she heard of the incident and joined the search party.
“As a mother, I could not stay at home while there was this search for this child. I do not know the family personally. I am hoping that they find him before nightfall. I will go into the bushes too looking for him,” she said.
Team captain of the Hunters Search and Rescue Team Vallence Rambharat said his team was prepared to overnight if the search was not successful by nightfall.
He said they were equipped with headlamps and other lights to search at night.
Ravi Ramrattan of Extreme Hunters Group was one of the units that joined the search and went into a branch of the Guapo River because they were told the child likes the water.
Around 5.30 p.m., Ramrattan said that was the third search being done in the river, which was located near the child’s last known direction.
“We are trying our best. We are hopeful that we don’t get him in the river,” he said.
Ren Gopeesingh of Hard Grounds Hunters said his team was thinking positive and would be at the site until there is closure.