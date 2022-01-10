Police are still searching for 54-year-old kidnap victim Mattie Maraj.
Maraj, the wife of 62-year-old Narine Maraj, has been missing since Saturday after the couple left their St Helena home.
The 62-year-old man, who was also kidnapped, told police he was able to free himself from his captors and escape on Sunday morning.
The police were notified and a police operation was launched which led to the recovery of his vehicle, as well as the detention of three persons — all from the Sangre Grande area.
The suspects were held with personal items belonging to the couple.
However, Mattie Maraj was unaccounted for.
Searches for the woman resumed yesterday morning and involved officers from the Special Operations Response Team (SORT), the Anti-Kidnapping, the Northern Division Task Force, and the Air Support Unit.
The officers searched a forested area off Valencia Main Road in an area known as Cumac, but failed to find her.
The couple left their home in St Helena at 5.30 p.m. on Saturday to go to their farm along 3B’s Drive, Piarco.
At the time they were in their silver Ford Focus.
About an hour later, relatives received a phone call in which someone demanded a $2 million ransom.
“We have your people and we are demanding two million dollars for them!” the person said.
Maraj is a retired auto mechanic, police said.
His business is currently being operated by his son.
Police said they have no motive for the kidnapping.