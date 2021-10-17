Express Daily Filler
 
Investigations have been launched into the death of 35-year-old Sherwin Ollivere, who was killed on Saturday afternoon while hunting in the forest at Tamana.
Ollivere, of Four Roads, Tamana, went with a group of men into the forest near his home at about 9.30 a.m. on Saturday.
The Express was told that the group, which comprised eight persons, walked about four miles into the forest from the roadway.
At about midday, they split into two groups. Ollivere was in the first group with two other friends, who made their way in an easterly direction. The second group went in a westerly direction
However, a short while later, Ollivere’s group split even further to hold their dogs which were chasing animals. Around 2 p.m. the group heard a loud explosion.
A short while after they began calling out to each other and they received no response from Ollivere. As a result, a search was conducted and some 45 minutes later, they found him on the ground with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the left side of his neck.
About five feet away was his shotgun.
The men raised an alarm and both groups met up and contacted the police.
Officers of the Cumuto Police Station responded and were met by persons who took them to Ollivere’s body.
The officers included Insp Ramharrack, Sgt Singh, Cpl Khan, Cpl Rahim, PC Benaldo, PC Sankar, PC Bolondia, and WPC Ramroop among others.

President Paula-Mae Weekes is maintaining she did not wilfully violate any provision of the Constitution and has not misbehaved in public office.

President Paula-Mae Weekes did not do her constitutional duty and send the Order of Merit List for Police Commissioner to the Parliament, says former police commissioner Gary Griffith.

Pure madness.

This was how Opposition Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial yesterday described the President's disclosure that an Order of Merit List for Police Commissioner was submitted to her office and then withdrawn.

+6
The roads that connect the rural village of St Julien are crumbling, with massive landslides, craters and potholes threatening to maroon an entire community from the rest of the country.

