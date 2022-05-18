Hurricane season is here

Be prepared! There will be an active hurricane season this year.
This is according to the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service (TTMS), which has described the 2022 wet season which began this week as volatile and erratic.
Despite the warmer start to the wet season, the TTMS has forecasted at least four named storms and two hurricanes that could affect Trinidad and Tobago in the coming months.
Speaking on i95.5 FM yesterday, TTMS’ Chief Climatologist Kenneth Kerr said: “For our forecast for 2022 hurricane season (which starts on June 1) for the area of interest, there is a 47 per cent chance for near average number of tropical storms to form in the area of interest for Trinidad and Tobago and the eastern Caribbean. And even though we favour near average tropical storm activity, there is still a very good 40 per cent chance for a greater than average number of tropical storms to form, with only a small 13 per cent chance of below average. Our prediction favours four tropical storms as the most likely number to form in the area, with a likely range between two and five forming in this area. Of this amount, two are likely to become hurricanes but it is possible that three can become hurricanes.”
Additionally, the TTMS has revealed that heightened tropical storm activity will be expected during the peak of the season, from August to October, with the most activity occurring in the months of August and September.
As such, citizens are advised to increase preparation as any tropical cyclone forming in the area of interest has the potential to threaten Trinidad and Tobago and the rest of the eastern Caribbean.
Heavy rainfall and floods
Breaking it down, the TTMS said there is also a 58 per cent chance of above normal heavy rainfall days.
This is equivalent to 16 to 20 heavy rainfall days during the wet season, with four to ten of those days being extreme heavy rainfall days.
This year, there will also be a slight increase in the number of wet days which may result in a total of 110 to 112 days.
At least four five-day wet spells with five-day totals exceeding 80 millimetres are expected. And at least two of the five-day wet spells are likely to exceed 100 millimetres.
There will also be a high chance for at least six three-day wet spells, with three-day totals exceeding 50 millimetres and at least three of the three-day wet spells likely to have totals above 80 millimetres.
As a result, there is an enhanced flood risk existing for this year.
Thus, in addition to getting your umbrellas ready, the public is also warned of the higher than normal flood potential especially in the well-known flood-prone areas such as northeast and south parts of Trinidad so flood preparations are recommended to protect homes and property.
However, the TTMS also said the wet season will bring with it excessive heat as maximum temperatures are likely to reach and exceed 34 degrees Celsius and there is a high chance for hot days and heat surges to develop.
This may occur in the peak periods of September and early October.
And the season is already off to a warmer start.
Kerr added, “The Met Office is predicting a drier than usual start with below average rainfall totals having the best chance of occurring for June. The outlook suggests a 40 to 50 per cent chance for below normal rainfall but I want to make a plug here and note, 40 to 50 means that there is still a 50 to 50 per cent chance to be divided between the other two categories, near normal and above normal but we only provide the most likely or the one with the higher frequency, which in this case is below normal.”