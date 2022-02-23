Husband chops wife, kills self

“IT is very unfortunate to lose your parents this way.”

So said Works Minister Rohan Sinanan yesterday as he addressed questions in the Senate on the poor road conditions which delayed first responders in the rescue of an elderly couple who perished in a fire at Princes Town.

He said the Ministry of Works and Transport wished to extend condolences to the family of Ramdaye and Doodooman Sankar, adding he had lost both his parents some time ago.