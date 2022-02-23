Husband chops wife, kills self

A Barrackpore family has been ripped apart by violence after the husband chopped his wife then appa­rently drank a poisonous substance and died on Monday night.

Wife Vashti Suraj-Sook­ram, 30, is hospitalised for multiple chop wounds to the right wrist, left arm and back. Police found the body of husband David Sookram, 38, a mechanic with a trucking company, outside the house at Kanhai Road South.

Officers were told that after attacking his wife with a cutlass, Sookram drank a clear white liquid from a clear plastic bottle, then ran into an open area at the back of the house where he collapsed.

The couple had been married for 14 years and had two children, ages 12 and eight, who were left traumatised in the aftermath of the incident, relatives at the home told media yesterday.

Suraj-Sookram’s sister, Maureen Rampersad, said the family was left confused and traumatised because there were never any previ­ous violent incidents with the couple, only arguments which they would resolve.

She said Sookram would drink alcohol occasionally.

Rampersad said they had an argument on Thursday, and Sookram left the home but was in contact with his children.

“Even if he was quarrelling, you would think it is a joke because of the way he would say it. He was a nice person like that,” she said.

She said the family does not know when he entered the house, but they heard screams around 10 p.m.

She said they did not immediately rush over because Suraj-Sookram would scream when she spotted insects.

“If she saw a spider, she screaming. By the time my mother come out the bedroom, they just see him chopping her. My mother tried taking away the cutlass. My mother fall down with him. Then he got up and he continued chopping her (Suraj-Sookram).

“After that, he ran to the back of the house. Nobody knew where he went because we were focusing on her because of the amount of blood. Blood was everywhere.”

Rampersad said her sister complained of pains and was losing consciousness, and the Emergency Health Services ambulance responded within approximately 35 to 40 minutes.

So that Suraj-Sookram would not lose consciousness, the paramedics spoke with her continuously.

When police officers came to the house, they searched the back of the premises where they found Sookram.

A district medical officer pronounced him dead at the scene, and his body was removed to the San Fernando mortuary for an autopsy pending Covid-19 testing.

Barrackpore police offi­cers Cpl Suliman, PCs Bab­wah and Singh responded, and Cpl Babwah is continuing investigations.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

‘Very unfortunate’: Sinanan sorry over death of elderly couple

‘Very unfortunate’: Sinanan sorry over death of elderly couple

“IT is very unfortunate to lose your parents this way.”

So said Works Minister Rohan Sinanan yesterday as he addressed questions in the Senate on the poor road conditions which delayed first responders in the rescue of an elderly couple who perished in a fire at Princes Town.

He said the Ministry of Works and Transport wished to extend condolences to the family of Ramdaye and Doodooman Sankar, adding he had lost both his parents some time ago.

Gaspard: An impossible task due to staff shortage

Gaspard: An impossible task due to staff shortage

THE Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) is severely understaffed, and this would make it an “almost impossible task” for prosecutors to proper­ly challenge the possible hundreds of applications for bail by those charged with murder.

Husband chops wife, kills self

Husband chops wife, kills self

A Barrackpore family has been ripped apart by violence after the husband chopped his wife then appa­rently drank a poisonous substance and died on Monday night.

Wife Vashti Suraj-Sook­ram, 30, is hospitalised for multiple chop wounds to the right wrist, left arm and back. Police found the body of husband David Sookram, 38, a mechanic with a trucking company, outside the house at Kanhai Road South.

T&T lost billions of US$ in potential revenue from LNG

T&T lost billions of US$ in potential revenue from LNG

Trinidad and Tobago has lost billions of US dollars in potential revenue from liquefied natural gas (LNG), Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley told world leaders yesterday.

However, he said Government has been holding dialogue with companies to ensure a more equitable sharing of LNG revenues.

Tearful Farley gets his award

Tearful Farley gets his award

An emotional Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Farley Augustine shed tears yesterday as he officially accepted the 2021 Express Individual of the Year award.

The 43rd annual awards function was held at the Scarborough Library, the first time the ceremony was held in Tobago.

Recommended for you