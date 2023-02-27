Husband wants legacy to live on

Mitera Balkaran

FINAL FAREWELL: Mitera Balkaran and her husband Konstantin Bellut. —Photo: TREVOR WATSON

“STOP putting off your dreams, whether you want to get another degree or travel the world, because life is short and we never know when it will end,” said Konstantin Bellut, the husband of Mitera Balkaran, as her funeral service took place yesterday at the Waterloo Cremation Site.

Balkaran, who had cancer, died two Saturdays ago at the Southern Medical Clinic in San Fernando.

She was cremated under Hindu rites.

Balkaran, a 33-year-old engineer who lived in Belgium with her husband, landed in Trinidad a few weeks ago to fulfil her final wish of a Hindu wedding. Sadly, Balkaran did not survive.

Bellut said his wife always believed in making the most of her life. He said Balkaran was a very proactive person, and he hopes people will continue to talk about her cancer journey and be encouraged to create more awareness about Undifferentiated Pleomorphic Sarcoma (UPS).

Balkaran was identified as having UPS, a rare kind of cancer, in August 2021. She made the decision to use TikTok to chronicle her battle with cancer, and raise awareness about the disease.

During the funeral service, Balkaran was entirely clad in white, as were her husband and her brother, Mark, who served as pallbearers and brought her body to the cremation site.

Relatives and friends clad in white also paid their respects.

While Bellut acknowledged that this was a last goodbye to her physical form, he wished for Mitera to be remembered as a strong individual who had earned everything she had in life.

Bellut vowed to find a way to continue Mitera’s story even while he, his family, and his relatives deal with their grief. He said it’s important because sarcoma cancer is rare, aggressive, and often fatal and it is not a disease that people should avoid talking about.

“I’d like Mitera to be remembered for who she was. They should have memories of her both before and after her cancer diagnosis. I intend to continue her legacy because I don’t want people to forget about her. I believe Mitera will always be here.”

According to Bellut, two additional ceremonies will take place this week, as is traditional for Hindu rituals, and as a final farewell, he will return to Trinidad in a year.

Bellut’s parents and brother flew in from Germany to pay their respects as well.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Husband wants legacy to live on

Husband wants legacy to live on

“STOP putting off your dreams, whether you want to get another degree or travel the world, because life is short and we never know when it will end,” said Konstantin Bellut, the husband of Mitera Balkaran, as her funeral service took place yesterday at the Waterloo Cremation Site.

CoP Erla in JSC ‘hot seat’ today

CoP Erla in JSC ‘hot seat’ today

AFTER blanking her first invitation to appear before the Parliament’s Joint Select Committee (JSC) on National Security, Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher is expected to be present today at the committee’s meeting.

JSC chairman Keith Scotland, in a telephone interview with the Express yesterday, confirmed that the top cop will not disappoint and she will be ready and present to field questions.

BRING THE EVIDENCE

BRING THE EVIDENCE

OPPOSITION MP Dr Roodal Moonilal has called on Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher to disclose whether the police are investigating any Opposition or Government Parliamentarian who is involved in human trafficking.

He further called on the United States authorities to explain what they meant by “senior Government” members involved in the trafficking of humans in their report.

Moonilal was speaking at a news conference at the Opposition Leader’s Port of Spain office yesterday.

Ex-prisoner gunned down

Ex-prisoner gunned down

THE country’s murder count has climbed to 102 after three people were shot dead in Morvant, Claxton Bay and Barataria.

For the same period last year, there were 90 murders.

Police yesterday identified the victims as Kibwe Millette, Roger Mootoo and Akiel Johnson.

In the latest incident, Millette was gunned down in Barataria yesterday.

Police said around 5 p.m. yesterday, Millette was walking along First Street when a seven-seater vehicle pulled up next to him. Gunshots were heard and Millette fell to the ground.

Church upset over ‘Hard Mass’ spoof

Church upset over ‘Hard Mass’ spoof

THE Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Port of Spain has warned against the use of its official seal and logo without its permission, after a document with lyrics to a song entitled “Hard Mass, For Lenten Mass” began making the rounds on social media on Saturday evening.

The lyrics to the song, which appear to be a spoof of Bunji Garlin’s (Ian Alvarez) Road March-winning Carnival hit “Hard Fete”, urges Catholics to go to church for the Lenten period.

Residents ‘frustrated’ as situation remains the same

Residents ‘frustrated’ as situation remains the same

IT’S been three months since residents of Seascape Apartments, Cocorite, woke up to the horror of a landslide on November 29.

Since then, the dirt and debris are yet to be removed.

To compound it, residents are still appealing to the authorities to construct a retaining wall above them since one house could possibly tumble down if another landslide occurs.

Recommended for you