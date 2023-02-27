Husband wants legacy to live on

“STOP putting off your dreams, whether you want to get another degree or travel the world, because life is short and we never know when it will end,” said Konstantin Bellut, the husband of Mitera Balkaran, as her funeral service took place yesterday at the Waterloo Cremation Site.
Balkaran, who had cancer, died two Saturdays ago at the Southern Medical Clinic in San Fernando.
She was cremated under Hindu rites.
Balkaran, a 33-year-old engineer who lived in Belgium with her husband, landed in Trinidad a few weeks ago to fulfil her final wish of a Hindu wedding. Sadly, Balkaran did not survive.
Bellut said his wife always believed in making the most of her life. He said Balkaran was a very proactive person, and he hopes people will continue to talk about her cancer journey and be encouraged to create more awareness about Undifferentiated Pleomorphic Sarcoma (UPS).
Balkaran was identified as having UPS, a rare kind of cancer, in August 2021. She made the decision to use TikTok to chronicle her battle with cancer, and raise awareness about the disease.
During the funeral service, Balkaran was entirely clad in white, as were her husband and her brother, Mark, who served as pallbearers and brought her body to the cremation site.
Relatives and friends clad in white also paid their respects.
While Bellut acknowledged that this was a last goodbye to her physical form, he wished for Mitera to be remembered as a strong individual who had earned everything she had in life.
Bellut vowed to find a way to continue Mitera’s story even while he, his family, and his relatives deal with their grief. He said it’s important because sarcoma cancer is rare, aggressive, and often fatal and it is not a disease that people should avoid talking about.
“I’d like Mitera to be remembered for who she was. They should have memories of her both before and after her cancer diagnosis. I intend to continue her legacy because I don’t want people to forget about her. I believe Mitera will always be here.”
According to Bellut, two additional ceremonies will take place this week, as is traditional for Hindu rituals, and as a final farewell, he will return to Trinidad in a year.
Bellut’s parents and brother flew in from Germany to pay their respects as well.