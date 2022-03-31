THE United National Congress (UNC), under the leadership of former prime minister Basdeo Panday, was the party that introduced a public holiday for members of the Shouter Baptist faith in 1996.
And for this reason, Spiritual Shouter Baptist Archbishop Barbara Gray-Burke said she will always be thankful.
In fact, she said as long as she is alive, she will remain a supporter of the UNC.
“I ain’t leaving that party for nothing. If it burn down, I will burn in the ashes,” she said.
Burke made the statement yesterday at a Spiritual Shouter Baptist Liberation Day celebration at Empowerment Hall in Maloney.
She said she would never forsake the UNC because it was the party that recognised Spiritual Baptists were people, too, and deserved their own holiday.
Burke said for decades there was activism by Baptists for them to be allowed their own holiday. And it was only Panday who led the charge for it to be granted.
She said at first, the PNM offered a “national festival”, but this was not good enough.
‘I wanted the banks
and schools to close’
“They wanted to give us a festival because they figure we black, stupid, and can’t read and write. I never wanted a festival. I wanted the banks and schools to close. That is a holiday,” Burke stated.
She called on members of the religion to always remember the struggle their ancestors faced for them to practise their faith.
“The colonial people beat my ancestors. They put them in jail. When we parents burn the candle, they lock them up. When they hold the flowers, they lock them up. When they ring the bell, they locked them up,” she said.
“This is what you rejoicing for today,” said Burke, a former UNC senator.
There were also many people who appeared to have forgotten her role in advancing the Baptist faith in this country, she stated.
“If I ain’t look sharp, they beat off my clothes because they shouting more than me. They getting more function than me because it is like them get the holiday. They hate to call my name,” she said.
She also paid special tribute to social activist Hazel Brown, who was in attendance at the event.
Burke called upon the next generation to take a page out of Brown’s book and continue the fight for social justice.
“Never forget people. This lady would have been in every grocery comparing prices and raging hell in this country. You want to tell me none of you woman can take Hazel Brown place?
“I am so worried when I see things in the grocery going up and no woman has the guts, the belly or the stamina to go out there and raise hell,” Burke said.