CHIEF Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram’s day-to-day “singular purpose” is to save your life, whether or not the borders are closed.
You may not have encountered him personally but he has been present in almost every home in Trinidad and Tobago since early 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic flung the world into a state of anxiety and panic.
As a worried national community looked to its government, leaders and medical authorities for guidance amidst near-chaotic change, Parasram’s unshakable calm and expertise drew him above the noise to easily capture the country’s attention.
It was therefore a no-brainer for the Express panel of editors and general manager Douglas Wilson to choose Dr Parasram as its 2020 Individual of the Year.
Describing himself on Wednesday to the Express as “very deeply patriotic”, Parasram hailed the virulence of the medical team steering T&T’s Covid-19 response and stated of the award: “This is totally unexpected... I am very surprised but very much appreciated. I am honoured and humbled.”
Aside from personal matters that require his attention—about which Parasram is extremely private other than to say that dimension has “inevitably” been impacted by his sudden public role—keeping T&T safe from Covid-19 is his overwhelming concern.
He acknowledged, strongly, the support of his family and friends, saying:
“It’s a surreal feeling. It puts an additional burden on you, knowing the decisions you make impact the population and that people are depending on you to make the right decisions. It’s an additional pressure to what Covid-19 itself would have brought to bear on the office and myself. I am extremely grateful for the support and understanding of my family.”
But perish any thought that Parasram feels burdened by the responsibility.
“It is our singular goal to reduce the spread of Covid-19 in T&T, keep the country safe and decrease morbidity,” Parasram said.
Asked for his feelings about his country, Parasram said:
“I do love my country and yes, I am very deeply patriotic.”
Light-hearted part of the pandemic
The CMO’s on-screen and online presence in the Ministry of Health’s virtual news conferences to update the country on Covid-19 launched his personality locally and his popularity snowballed, with much of the people’s thoughts about him visible on social media.
Rare was the negative comment, with Parasram being hailed at large as a “beacon” and a “statesman”, as well as “cool” and “a ninja”, among other enthusiastic tributes.
Indeed, he had a seeming ability to totally deflect discomfort and maintain a steadfast face of unwavering cool—even when engaging the media—and it fascinated T&T. This trait spawned memes about Parasram, the most enduring of which featured a grid with the same photograph of his face on repeat. Parasram’s epitomised poker-face in the photo was deemed “types of facial expressions of Dr Parasram”, such as “anger”, “sadness” and “shock” and was, in fact, exceedingly funny, never changing.
The CMO, a 42-year-old husband and father, wants citizens to know he appreciated the humour.
“You might as well laugh at yourself a bit in these times. I took it in the light-hearted way it was intended,” he said.
Perhaps also inevitable was the CMO’s emergence as a heartthrob—many women daily post on Facebook about his “cute” good looks and graceful mannerisms.
Being reserved, he appreciated the recognition but shies away from too much attention.
“I try to go in and out of places as quickly as I can,” Parasram said but without irritation.
He had a laugh at his meme fame and said the “faces of Parasram” bit was especially funny to the medical crew.
“I take it very lightly as it’s meant to be,” Parasram said.
“We have to be able to laugh at ourselves from time to time, especially at a time like this.”
Parasram said it was good to see that the society was “quick-witted” and shared that “from time to time, we would joke in the office.
“It was a light-hearted part of the pandemic,” he said, adding, “I would be, of course, the end of the joke for most of them, but we all had a decent laugh and it lifted our spirits to some extent and I mean, whatever does that can’t be all bad.”
Asked how working together through the pandemic had changed the dynamic of the ministry’s medical executives and others, Parasram said:
“I think we have all become very close at the ministry. There is a closeness that would not have existed before Covid-19, for our executive team and even technical teams.”
This knitting has occurred even with agencies outside T&T and the ministry, Parasram said. The Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) indicated during a meeting that it has developed a much closer relationship with the Ministry, as has the locally-based Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA).
“Frequent interactions and sharing common goals and really going through the trenches of it with each other, we have bonds that I think will last for a long time,” Parasram said, adding that the team has become “even stronger”.
Public education campaign
Parasram and team were tasked with hunting down and bringing to the country science-backed data as to what was happening, as Covid-19 stormed the world from early February after emerging from Wuhan, China, in December 2019.
Since the first Covid-19 case was confirmed locally on March 12, the country would have become familiar with Parasram, head epidemiologist at the ministry, Dr Avery Hinds, thoracic medical director at Caura Hospital (a Covid-19 treatment facility) Dr Michelle Trotman and director of institutions, Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards, among other medical professionals.
By the time the T&T Government announced the start of its Covid-19 response and shut local borders on March 22, near-apocalyptic fear had gripped the world and T&T. Global air and other travel services had already started shutting down all but essential movements, and businesses big to small were being told to close up or reduce hours to severely limit human traffic and contact. Covid-19 was behaving insanely, spreading rapidly and by mid-March, China and one of its closer trade partners, Italy were hard hit.
China shut down whole territories and pulled up the drawbridge on its borders, while Italy’s health systems became overwhelmed and all but collapsed, with hundreds dying daily at one point.
Covid-19 was at the time appearing to be mostly fatal to the elderly, while mildly sickening or remaining asymptomatic in younger people but spreading very easily. International news was that the virus was aggressive and highly-contagious, as well as airborne in respiratory droplets. This led T&T to make the wearing of face masks mandatory by law at the start of September and the world has now essentially masked itself.
Parasram acknowledged that the public health regulations were initially met with resistance and that many would not understand the reasoning, as bars, beaches and restaurants were at one point all closed to the public.
As he and his team have assured before, Parasram said decisions that impact the public are “based on sound scientific research”.
Many may not understand the reasoning behind the public health measures and their own views and decisions may be prone to subjectivity but the medical team has to maintain clarity and objectivity, Parasram said.
“Covid evolves by the minute, I would say. None of us, most of us, have seen anything like it in our lifetime,” the CMO stated.
He noted initial mistrust by the public and conspiracy theories about data on positive Covid-19 cases, testing numbers and the dissemination of facts by the Ministry and Government.
“The public health regulations are based on sound scientific evidence,” Parasram said, adding that he couldn’t stress enough the importance of the regulations and that they are data-driven to save lives.
He couldn’t thank the medical team enough and hailed its expertise, saying T&T had “all the specialists necessary” to navigate the pandemic and “it really shone out”.
The local team—as do others around the world—relies on the World Health Organisation (WHO) for some, such as emerging data on vaccines and technology to detect the virus, as this work at a certain level is not carried out here.
“I think we rival any medical teams in the world for the cadre of people we have,” Parasram said, adding that this was true from the top of the Ministry of Health through to the frontline of the Regional Health Authorities (RHAs).
There would have been challenges getting set up but Parasram said he believed the country did extremely well in preparing and launching a Covid-19 response, including a parallel health system that is coping admirably so far.
The CMO said he believes most of the national community is now on board with the regulations and T&T is “in a very good place” as its daily average of positive cases has declined steadily in the past two months.
Authorities are sweating over the possibility of increased Covid-19 numbers by mid-January. However, following the Christmas and new year season where curbing community spread would have been heavily dependent on the populations adherence to guidelines. He was among those making a plea pre-season that gatherings be kept to the recommended ten persons and that masks be worn even in the home when mixing households.
There are pockets of resistance still, he admitted, identifying younger and middle-aged adults in theirs 20s to 50s and especially men as rejecting mask-wearing.
As authorities look to further intensify its public education campaign regarding regulations in 2021, Parasram said targeting this group will be based on research that the ministry has already begun, as how people view certain behaviours and what they are likely to be more amenable to.
He questioned whether a “macho” male culture in the Caribbean was fuelling men’s resistance to mask-wearing—the most crucial anti-Covid-19 measure along with proper hand sanitisation.
“We have to find a way to reach that demographic, that is crucial,” Parasram said, adding he was not against the idea of a Covid-19 “mascot” to capture a wider audience.