I AM HUMBLED

Humbled. That’s Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith’s reaction to the support he is receiving from the public. However, he said he will give it up in a heartbeat if that support could instead be filtered down to the entire Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS).
“That is of more importance,” he stressed. Griffith was responding to the latest Express-commissioned survey conducted by the Port of Spain-based company Market Facts and Opinions (MFO) and published exclusively in the Sunday Express.