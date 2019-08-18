Gary Griffith

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith 

Humbled. That’s Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith’s reaction to the support he is receiving from the public. However, he said he will give it up in a heartbeat if that support could instead be filtered down to the entire Trini­dad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS).

“That is of more importance,” he stressed. Griffith was responding to the latest Express-commissioned survey conducted by the Port of Spain-based company Market Facts and Opinions (MFO) and published exclusively in the Sunday ­Express.

Get caught up with news from the news leader
Subscribe now and get access to the Trinidad Express E-paper
SUBSCRIBE/ LOG IN

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

I AM HUMBLED

I AM HUMBLED

Humbled. That’s Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith’s reaction to the support he is receiving from the public. However, he said he will give it up in a heartbeat if that support could instead be filtered down to the entire Trini­dad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS).

No chance in Central

No chance in Central

THE people of Central Trinidad will not be giving the People’s National Movement (PNM) a chance in the upcoming local government and general elections, says Couva North MP Ramona Ramdial.

Questions on Senator Cummings

Questions on Senator Cummings

United National Congress (UNC) political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar is asking questions about several contracts granted to People’s National Movement Senator Foster Cummings by the Government.

Tracking elder abuse

Tracking elder abuse

“WE want to get it right. We put in the labour to get it right... I am the president of the (Trinidad and Tobago Residential Care Association) and I will stand strong to defend homeowners once they are doing it the right way with the help of the ministry.”