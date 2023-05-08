I AM HURTING

Heartbroken over the killing of his childhood friend, Brian Lara is calling on all members of society to come together to address crime and work towards creating a safer and more prosperous future for Trinidad and Tobago.
The former West Indies captain, who is currently in India, issued a statement yesterday titled “Crime and Youth in T&T” in which he expressed a sense of shock and dismay, after seeing a clip of a video of the murder of his childhood friend.
Lara did not identify which of the three murdered people in the Santa Cruz massacre last Tuesday night was his friend. They were - Brandon Charles, 36, a proprietor of Pipiol Road, Cantaro Village, Upper Santa Cruz; Dale Alexander, 43, a mason, of Jigga Hill, Cantaro Village, and Brian Parouse, 57, a taxi driver, of McCarthy Street, Cantaro Extension. They were all shot dead at Webster’s Bar located along the Cantaro Main Road.
“I was in complete shock and dismay after watching video footage in which a childhood friend got killed whilst sitting watching basketball at a local bar in Cantaro... There is more to the video I rather not mention but it pains me to see what was once the most beautiful village, with cocoa and orange estates lining its outskirts, crumble under the burden of crime and relentless violence,” Lara said.
Lara noted that, in the past, feuds within the village or with other neighbouring villages were settled on the field of play, and that while “the three Williams brothers” were notorious and feared in the village, the rest of the community focused on sport and cultural offerings.
Noting that T&T, like many other countries, faced challenges with youth involvement in crime, he said this was driven by a range of complex social, economic, and cultural factors. He also said he believed another contributor factor was the breakdown of family structures, which can lead to a lack of guidance and supervision for young people. He lamented the prevalence of illegal firearms, and the apparent lack of opportunities for your persons. He noted that young persons needed opportunities and resources to succeed, and he further pointed to the benefits of extracurricular activities like sports to keep them on a path away from crime.
“Encouraging and investing in sports programmes can help channel the energy and passion of young people into something positive, while also providing opportunities for personal growth and development. It’s important for all members of society to come together to address this issue and work towards creating a safer and more prosperous future for Trinidad and Tobago,” Lara said.