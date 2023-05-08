I AM HURTING

“Happy birthday to you!”

So bellowed a sold-out crowd, in perfect unison –if not pitch–on Saturday night, during an emotional outpouring of love and adulation for calypso icon David Rudder. It was a fitting tribute to Rudder, who turned 70 on Saturday and marked the occasion with the aptly titled 7.0 concert at the Sound Forge, Christopher Samuel Drive, Mucurapo.

Calypso’s most gifted lyricist shocked fans on April 21 when he revealed his ongoing battle with the debilitating Parkinson’s disease and announced the showcase would be his final full concert appearance.