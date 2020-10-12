A little past the market on Main Street, Chaguanas, Helen Dasant has 28 face masks and five bandanas on a stand.
On a wall nearby, four men’s jerseys and a few face towels hang from a wall.
A cap shielding her face from the hot sun, she stands in front her goods praying for a sale from passers-by.
But with the pandemic and resulting public health restrictions, Chaguanas, once teeming with shoppers, is no longer a beehive of activity.
Sometimes, the day is far gone and Dasant, 50, does not sell a single mask.
Dejected, she packs up and heads to her Derrick Road, Chase Village, home.
But, undaunted, she returns the next day because she has no choice.
“I am not ashamed of my hustle. There’s nothing to be ashamed of. I am not stealing, I am not begging. I am making an honest dollar,” Dasant told the Express.
She and her husband, Rakesh, literally live one day at a time, depending on whatever little they can eke out of her sales and his little odd jobs to put a meal on the table.
She is a part of the unrecognised informal sector of workers who are growing in number on Main Street.
The reading of the national budget on October 3 meant little to them.
“I didn’t get a chance to listen to it but I heard people talking and saying that’s it for we now,” she said.
Dasant said when the Covid-19 pandemic hit Trinidad and Tobago, she decided to switch to selling masks.
“It’s compulsory due to the Covid and people will have to buy,” she said.
But competition is stiff. A short distance away, and all along Main Street, there is a string of mask vendors.
‘Get up and try’
Some days are not so bad and Dasant sells a few masks. Other days she sells one.
“I might sell a mask for $10 and out of that I pay the taxi $6 to reach home. I go home with $4. Sometimes, I have no money to go to the grocery,” she said.
On such days, they content themselves with a modest dinner of bread and butter or Crix biscuits.
“Whatever we have, we make it do,” she said.
One day she may earn $20 and she heads to the grocery and buys a small pack of chicken parts.
When night falls over their little home near a caiman-infested river, she and her husband comfort themselves by singing hymns and reading their Bible.
A former customer service representative, she said she left her job after she was chastised for asking for a raise in her meagre salary.
“I left before they could fire me,” she said.
Dasant said her husband worked as a mason in the construction sector but hardly gets work anymore with the slowing down of the industry.
“He works off and on wherever he gets work. Sometimes he would get a job power-washing somebody’s yard, putting up a door, a little mason work. He keeps looking and might get a three days’ work for the week,” she said.
Dasant said she sought assistance from the Social Welfare office in Chaguanas but was not successful.
“I will continue to try to survive. You can’t sit down and do nothing. You have to get up and try,” she said.