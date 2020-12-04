“I am numb.”
These were the words of the mother of 18-year-old Ashanti Riley yesterday after a body suspected to be that of her daughter was found in a river in Santa Cruz.
Two men are in police custody being questioned on the murder— a 32-year-old taxi-driver and a 20-year-old man. Investigators are also said to be searching for a third individual.
Forty-six women have been killed this year, 21 due to domestic violence. This incident has pushed the murder toll up to 369. The comparative toll for the same period last year was 497.
Speaking with the Express at the family’s home in Sawmill Avenue, Barataria, Ashanti’s mother, Candice Riley, said she was somewhat relieved to have an idea of what happened to her daughter.
“The not knowing, you see that not knowing? It is worse than actually knowing. It eats you up inside. So, on one hand, as much as it pains me, I am glad to know. But outside of that, the pain is just… numbing. I am numb. I don’t even think I’ve properly dealt with this yet. I don’t feel anything outside of that pain knowing she’s gone,” Riley said.
She said she had been home for the day with her mother, having gotten the news that the body may be that of her daughter.
“We still have to go and do the official checks of clothing and view the body and thing, but police told us that they believe it is her based on the info they got from their informants,” a calm Riley said.
She noted she has thanked the officers of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit and the North Eastern Division for their hard work this week.
She also thanked the citizens of this country, every person who circulated her picture, or posted the image of her daughter.
“That was a good thing to see. It showed that we still have love for one another among us. And I am glad and grateful for all those who attempted to help. Even if it was just sharing a picture,” the grieving mother said.
When asked if she had any words for the suspects in custody, Riley said they had yet to cross her mind for the day.
“I’m not even at that stage. I haven’t thought about the men who would do this kind of thing to a young woman. Who would take a life like that? So, no. I don’t have words for them yet. My mind isn’t on them yet.
“Right now, I’m still trying to deal with the fact that they may have found my daughter. I say may again because while police are 90 per cent sure, we still have things to do to confirm,” Riley said.
Heartbreaking find
Around 8.05 a.m. yesterday, a party of officers from the Anti-Kidnapping Unit went to a road in a forested area in La Canoa, Santa Cruz, based on information from an informant.
They discovered the body strongly suspected to be that of Riley in a watercourse about 60 feet from the roadway.
Riley was last seen around 4.15 p.m. on Sunday, when she left her home in a private hire (PH) taxi heading to San Juan for her grandmother’s birthday.
Footage captured on CCTV showed her entering a Nissan Almera car.
The driver was detained on Monday.
The second suspect was held yesterday morning at his home in Laventille Road, San Juan.
The family had received a call on Monday that the girl’s body had been found in the Maracas Valley. It turned out to be a false report.
Police said they received information about the body on Thursday and visited Cakes Land, Upper La Canoa, Santa Cruz, but due to poor light, they didn’t find anything amiss.
They returned yesterday morning at 6 a.m. and after two hours of searching, they found the nude body of a woman in the shallow waters of a river.
She was lying on her back, with her arms at her side, and her legs set apart.
The body was already in a state of decomposition.
Items of clothing were nearby.
Relatives are expected to view the clothing today to confirm if it belonged to Riley.
They were told if this could not be definitively done, then DNA samples would be taken to compare with that of the body found to confirm the identity.
Riley was a fifth form pupil of the Aranjuez North Secondary School.
Lonely area
Riley’s body was found just off a dirt road along upper La Canoa. A river ran parallel to the roadway.
Apart from the presence of the police and the arrival of media, there was no traffic in the area at all.
While the Express was on the scene from 9 a.m. only four persons came to see what was going on—and one of them was Riley’s uncle, Derick Timothy.
Speaking with the Express, Timothy said he had seen the news that it was his niece’s body that had been found and took it upon himself to come to the scene.
He had not been contacted by police yesterday but he only had words of praise for officers, who had been keeping constant communication with the family.
“I can’t speak for today. Maybe they are trying to confirm it is her first before they worry us which is understandable, but besides this, they have been beyond reproach. The Police Service, they must be commended. They took care of us in this hard time, and I hope all the officers involved know that we are appreciative of them,” Timothy said.
He noted the other family members were “not in a good place” on hearing the news and, as a result, they had opted not to come to the scene.
Three residents of the community who came to the scene told the Express the area was only used by people to exercise, and for the individuals who helped plant a garden at the end of the roadway.
“All the way up (the track) is a house and a garden. But unless you know they there, you’re not coming up here.
“This road is empty and not even on Waze or Google Maps. It’s only used by people who know it’s here.
“And that is what is troubling me. It means the men who do this know it was here, and would have frequented here before. And as a woman, that is bothering my soul. Because I do a lot of running on this track on an evening. And it’s usually empty. So, when did these people come up? How often have these people come up here?” said a woman, who asked not to be identified.