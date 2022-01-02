‘I DID CALL AG’

Businessman Adrian Scoon has admitted to calling Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi while being questioned by police.
Scoon, the son of Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon, further admitted his call to the AG centred around police officers shutting down his party on board the MV Ocean Pelican on Boxing Day.
In a statement yesterday, Scoon said the call took place at the event on the boat and not the Carenage Police Station.
Referring to the publication of a Sunday Express story yesterday headlined “AG on the line”, Scoon said with “respect to the allegation that I called the Attorney General while in custody at the Carenage Station I wish to categorically deny such an allegation and state that it is simply untrue. I did place a call to the AG when police first arrived on the vessel; I was not in custody at the station at that time.
“The AG initially did not answer his phone. He then returned the call and when I explained to him what was taking place, he told me in summary that it was a police matter and to let the police do their job.”
On December 27, the Express sent three questions to Al-Rawi via WhatsApp, one of which was, “Did you communicate with a Mr Adrian Scoon yesterday (December 26) in relation to an event on board the MV Ocean Pelican? If yes, what was the nature of such discussion?”
At the time, the AG gave a general response: “I thank you for your questions which from media reports I understand to be the subject of an ongoing police investigation which is entirely outside of my remit as AG. In all circumstances I am unable to assist you in any way”.
On January 1, the Express again sought a definitive response from the AG, “Were you contacted by Mr Scoon on December 26 whilst he was in police custody?
Al-Rawi said, “I was not contacted by Mr Scoon while he was in police custody.”
The station diary
Excerpts from the diary reveal that on December 26, 2021 Scoon “made a phone call on his phone and invited No 14596 Sgt Adams to speak on the phone.”
After a short conversation, Scoon gave the phone to Sgt Adams indicating someone wanted to speak with him.
In the presence of Scoon, and others, Sgt Adams “activated the loud speaker feature on the device”.
According to the diary, the male voice on the other end identified himself as “Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi...he stated he was not impeding on the investigation, but his position was that the vessel was not deemed a party boat and it was his opinion no offence was committed”.
However, “No. 14596 Sgt Adams informed the said person on the other line that in accordance with the Covid-19 Regulations the Ocean Pelican is deemed a party boat and should have an exemption from the Minister of Health. The conversation ended,” the diary states.
When police officers asked Scoon to produce his Ministry of Health exemption permitting him to host a party on board the MV Ocean Pelican, he reportedly told officers, “ I was told that I don’t need an exemption by the Honourable Attorney General,” according to the diary.
The Express has confirmed with sources that Al-Rawi had telephoned and held conversations with Ag Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob and Ag Deputy Commissioner of Police Erla Christopher on December 26, whilst Western Division officers were shutting down the party and detaining patrons.
Safe zone signs
In his statement, Scoon also denied the entries in the Carenage Police Station Diary, “about a conversation which allegedly took place on my phone, in my alleged presence, with respect to my alleged actions...”
He complained that had the Sunday Express contacted him he would have denied such a conversation ever took place.
The Sunday Express did place a call to his phone on Saturday but there was no response.
Scoon said he never signed any statement in the Station Diary and, “at all times while I was in custody, I was in the company of my Attorney at Law and required no advice or counsel from any Third Party”. He said he was advised by his lawyer “that where a police officer records the utterances of a detainee or suspect in a Station Diary, he is required to ask the detainee to counter sign the station diary in order to verify the truth of the statement”.
He added: “To date I have not been shown any station diary nor did I affix my signature to any alleged statement made by me.”
Scoon also said, contrary to what was reported about a lack of Safe Zone signs on board his vessel, “even the blind could have seen these Safe Zone signs and I have in my possession video evidence of those signs affixed in prominent places in my possession. All Safe Zone Protocols were observed.”
Apology not
addressed
In his statement, Scoon did not address the contents of the email the email he sent to Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh published by the Express on December 28.
On the morning of December 27, one day after his party was shut down and the 100 patrons processed and subsequently released pending the investigation, Scoon emailed a letter dated December 26, 2021 to Health Minister Terrance Deyalsingh disclosing that he (Scoon) “wish to convert our vessel into a floating Restaurant and more importantly a Safe Zone.”
The letter was sent to Deyalsingh’s personal e-mail address only.
The correspondence to Deyalsingh reads, “Dear Minister Deyalsingh, we at the Ocean Pelican are writing to inform you that we have attained our Restaurant and Bar Licence and wish to convert our vessel into a floating Restaurant and more importantly as a Safe Zone.
“On advice from the Honourable AG Faris Al-Rawi, we ensure you that our vessel will remain docked and will not sail so as to adhere to the Public Health Ordinance Regulations. We emphasise that we plan on observing all protocols that constitute a safe zone during this period.
Should you require any further information, please feel free to contact the undersigned via (cell phone number omitted by the Express) Regards Adrian Scoon — managing director”.
Last week when asked to comment, Deyalsingh directed all questions to the T&T Police Service and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for interpretation.
The Health Minister on December 28, two days after the event, responded to Scoon outlining the requirements of a Safe Zone, which included having signage to the effect.
The Office of the Attorney General had however commented on it via a media release: “Mr Scoon offered his apology to the AG, specifically acknowledged that no legal advice was given by the AG and stated that he regretted the inconvenience caused.”