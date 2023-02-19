Senator Richie Sookhai

‘OPPORTUNITY TO SERVE’: Senator Richie Sookhai.

Newly appointed Government Senator Richie Sookhai has denied accusations on social media that his family donated air-conditioning units to the People’s National Movement (PNM) to install at its Balisier House headquarters in Port of Spain.

He said it is also false that his family company—Sookhai’s Diesel Services, a strong and reputable company for over 50 years—is the recipient of favoured State contracts.

“I don’t know where that came from, neither me nor anyone in my family paid for air-conditioning for anybody. I did not buy a seat,” he said as he laughed at social media memes with the allegations.

In an interview with the Sunday Express, Sookhai said there are attempts to sully his appointment and even project that there was disquiet in the PNM.

He said he was surprised by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s offer and he saw if for what it is—an opportunity to serve.

Said Sookhai: “When given the opportunity I did not look at party, race, I was given the opportunity to serve to the best of my ability. I may or may not have stepped on toes and if I did, I am extremely sorry but I did not ask for this, I was asked to serve and I am humbled to do so for Trinidad and Tobago.”

He said he is willing to serve in whatever area the Prime Minister believes he can be valuable, citing knowledge and expertise in the areas of transportation, works, digitisation, technology and trade because of his academic learning and business background.

However, he said at this time, he is focused on learning about his Senate role and making valuable contributions to legislation.

He would also like to start studying law to better understand who to shape the laws of the country.

He delivered his maiden contribution last Tuesday at the Senate on the Firearms Amendment Act 2022.

Crime and traffic woes

Sookhai, the former president of the Chaguanas Chamber of Industry and Commerce was appointed a Senator on January 18, 2023 following former senate president Christine Kangaloo’s ascendency to the position of president-elect of Trinidad and Tobago.

He said he has been a strong and vocal advocate for changes during his tenure as president of the Chaguanas Chamber.

Sookhai said he believes there are two major issues plaguing T&T—crime and traffic.

He said the daily burden faced by people causes a lack of productivity because by the time they reach their place of work, they are already tired.

Crime has always been a major concern because when these criminal elements are waiting to pounce on people it affects the population and businesses, he added.

Recalling that the Prime Minister said anybody can stand up on the outside and talk but when given the opportunity to make the change, how many really do that, he said: “I took that challenge to heart, I have always held a position of advocacy being head of the Chamber. I’ve always been an apolitical voice trying to lobby for the betterment of the people and the burgesses.”

He saw the senatorship as an opportunity to do more for the people and he intends to advocate for traffic relief in Chaguanas and other parts of the country.

Asked if he has political ambition to venture into electoral politics and contest the Chaguanas East or Chaguanas West seat for the PNM, Sookhai said he was not “ruling it out”.

His focus is however on the present, as he reiterated that he is on the path of national service and places his trust in the Prime Minister.

Questioned on his thoughts of Rowley’s leadership, Sookhai responded: “He is a visionary. Dr Rowley is a man with many layers and what the population sees and hears is one but I think he is a visionary. I believe that he would like to see Trinidad and Tobago on a different path and by taking bold steps to be able to have that goal accomplished he is willing to do it.”

He said he has never been asked by any political party to serve.

Patriotism and politics

Sookhai said the country can look forward to better days ahead but he emphasised that there must be unity and pride in the country.

“I think there are better days ahead but it can only be done as a consolidated or a unified people. We cannot have this politics segregating the population. We have to understand that we are Trinbagonians, we have a country to save, a country to make better for the children’s future,” he said.

“I want to unify our country. The only time we see true unity is at Carnival or sporting events, I would like to see patriotism whether we are inside or outside T&T,” he added.

He said there is a need for patriotism in the way citizens engage in politics and also in the manner they look after Trinidad and Tobago.

“Why can’t we be so patriotic that we will stop littering and clogging our waterways and having our beaches littered. We must have pride in our country which is gifted by God and which we should treasure. Look at the rest of the Caribbean and how they treasure their countries, we need to start to understand that this is not a PNM country or UNC country, it is a Trinbagonian country and we need to understand that,” he said.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

I did not buy a seat

I did not buy a seat

Newly appointed Government Senator Richie Sookhai has denied accusations on social media that his family donated air-conditioning units to the People’s National Movement (PNM) to install at its Balisier House headquarters in Port of Spain.

He said it is also false that his family company—Sookhai’s Diesel Services, a strong and reputable company for over 50 years—is the recipient of favoured State contracts.

“I don’t know where that came from, neither me nor anyone in my family paid for air-conditioning for anybody. I did not buy a seat,” he said as he laughed at social media memes with the allegations.

Caricom condemns attack on Suriname govt

Caricom condemns attack on Suriname govt

Regional leaders and the Caribbean Community (Caricom) have decried the actions of Suriname protesters, who on Friday stormed Suriname’s parliament, broke windows and looted businesses to protest higher electricity and fuel prices.

At the closing press conference of the 44th regular meeting of the Caricom Heads of Government in Nassau, Bahamas on Friday, Dominica Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit and Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley called for peace and order to be restored in the Dutch-speaking country.

Kiddies come out in all their glory

Kiddies come out in all their glory

Junior masqueraders have chosen their 2023 Road March.

The National Carnival Commission-hosted Parade of the Bands (Kiddies Carnival) took place yesterday, with thousands of prancing children crossing the Queen’s Park Savannah stage in Port of Spain, a mere two days before their senior counterparts, making it clear that Skinny Fabulous and Naila Blackman’s 2023 hit and Road March contender, “Come Home”, was their song of choice for the stage.

MACHEL MESS

MACHEL MESS

That’s how many soca fans are describing their experience at Machel Montano’s One Show at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain, on Friday night.

Montano had promised a show “better than (his successful decade-long concert series) Machel Monday” and booked trending Afrobeats stars Nigerians Whizkid (Ayodeji Balogun), Rema (Divine Ikubor) and Ayra Starr (Oyinkansola Aderibigbe) for the Fantastic Friday spectacle. And got exclusive use of the under-renovations stadium to host it all.

$.8m, car for tonight’s Dimanche Gras winner

$.8m, car for tonight’s Dimanche Gras winner

“We are mighty. Trini is in our DNA.”

This boast came from former 2018 Calypso Monarch Helon Francis, who will render “Mighty” at the Dimanche Gras competition at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, tonight.

Along with 11 competitors, Francis was present for the National Calypso Monarch finalists’ draw for positions at the Hall of Greats, Kaiso House, at the Savannah on Friday.

Recommended for you