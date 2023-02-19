Newly appointed Government Senator Richie Sookhai has denied accusations on social media that his family donated air-conditioning units to the People’s National Movement (PNM) to install at its Balisier House headquarters in Port of Spain.
He said it is also false that his family company—Sookhai’s Diesel Services, a strong and reputable company for over 50 years—is the recipient of favoured State contracts.
“I don’t know where that came from, neither me nor anyone in my family paid for air-conditioning for anybody. I did not buy a seat,” he said as he laughed at social media memes with the allegations.
In an interview with the Sunday Express, Sookhai said there are attempts to sully his appointment and even project that there was disquiet in the PNM.
He said he was surprised by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s offer and he saw if for what it is—an opportunity to serve.
Said Sookhai: “When given the opportunity I did not look at party, race, I was given the opportunity to serve to the best of my ability. I may or may not have stepped on toes and if I did, I am extremely sorry but I did not ask for this, I was asked to serve and I am humbled to do so for Trinidad and Tobago.”
He said he is willing to serve in whatever area the Prime Minister believes he can be valuable, citing knowledge and expertise in the areas of transportation, works, digitisation, technology and trade because of his academic learning and business background.
However, he said at this time, he is focused on learning about his Senate role and making valuable contributions to legislation.
He would also like to start studying law to better understand who to shape the laws of the country.
He delivered his maiden contribution last Tuesday at the Senate on the Firearms Amendment Act 2022.
Crime and traffic woes
Sookhai, the former president of the Chaguanas Chamber of Industry and Commerce was appointed a Senator on January 18, 2023 following former senate president Christine Kangaloo’s ascendency to the position of president-elect of Trinidad and Tobago.
He said he has been a strong and vocal advocate for changes during his tenure as president of the Chaguanas Chamber.
Sookhai said he believes there are two major issues plaguing T&T—crime and traffic.
He said the daily burden faced by people causes a lack of productivity because by the time they reach their place of work, they are already tired.
Crime has always been a major concern because when these criminal elements are waiting to pounce on people it affects the population and businesses, he added.
Recalling that the Prime Minister said anybody can stand up on the outside and talk but when given the opportunity to make the change, how many really do that, he said: “I took that challenge to heart, I have always held a position of advocacy being head of the Chamber. I’ve always been an apolitical voice trying to lobby for the betterment of the people and the burgesses.”
He saw the senatorship as an opportunity to do more for the people and he intends to advocate for traffic relief in Chaguanas and other parts of the country.
Asked if he has political ambition to venture into electoral politics and contest the Chaguanas East or Chaguanas West seat for the PNM, Sookhai said he was not “ruling it out”.
His focus is however on the present, as he reiterated that he is on the path of national service and places his trust in the Prime Minister.
Questioned on his thoughts of Rowley’s leadership, Sookhai responded: “He is a visionary. Dr Rowley is a man with many layers and what the population sees and hears is one but I think he is a visionary. I believe that he would like to see Trinidad and Tobago on a different path and by taking bold steps to be able to have that goal accomplished he is willing to do it.”
He said he has never been asked by any political party to serve.
Patriotism and politics
Sookhai said the country can look forward to better days ahead but he emphasised that there must be unity and pride in the country.
“I think there are better days ahead but it can only be done as a consolidated or a unified people. We cannot have this politics segregating the population. We have to understand that we are Trinbagonians, we have a country to save, a country to make better for the children’s future,” he said.
“I want to unify our country. The only time we see true unity is at Carnival or sporting events, I would like to see patriotism whether we are inside or outside T&T,” he added.
He said there is a need for patriotism in the way citizens engage in politics and also in the manner they look after Trinidad and Tobago.
“Why can’t we be so patriotic that we will stop littering and clogging our waterways and having our beaches littered. We must have pride in our country which is gifted by God and which we should treasure. Look at the rest of the Caribbean and how they treasure their countries, we need to start to understand that this is not a PNM country or UNC country, it is a Trinbagonian country and we need to understand that,” he said.