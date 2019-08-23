I did not say ‘lazy’

Although Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said the Public Service has deteriorated and many public servants produce “absolutely nothing” and expect to be paid, he said yesterday he did not describe them as “lazy”.
Via a post on his Facebook page, Rowley took issue with the Express’ Thursday headline “Lazy loafers”, which was based on his comments that the Public Service had deteriorated to a “free for all” where “many of them produce absolutely nothing when the day come. Collect a salary at the end of the month and make the most noise when the pay is late”.