‘I don’t feel safe at all’

Paralysed by fear.
And wondering why their quiet neighbourhoods have become hotbeds of criminal activity.
This is how Sangre Grande and Aripo residents have been feeling, long before murdered court clerk Andrea Bharatt’s body was found down a precipice in the Heights of Aripo on February 4.
Speaking with the Sunday Express, a number of residents, particularly women, said they’ve noticed heightened crime in the area and are afraid they will no longer be able to safely travel, walk the streets or shop in Sangre Grande as they have done for years.
Several people living in the area also remembered Joel Balcon living in their neighbourhood.
He was the main suspect in Bharatt’s murder up until his death in hospital, days after police arrested him.
Nineteen-year-old Vishma Balliram told the Sunday Express how fearful she has become.
“I do not feel safe at all and, to be honest, when work is finished at night, I’m in a hurry to reach home.”
Like Bharatt, she was once a pupil of North Eastern College.
She said she was saddened by the news of Bharatt’s killing, but not shocked since other pupils have also gone missing or died violent deaths.
Her schoolmate 16-year-old Rachael Ramkissoon was found dead in her school uniform not far from her Talparo home in January 2017.
She had been strangled to death.
At the time, Ramkissoon’s murder also sparked outrage in Sangre Grande.
Another woman from the area said: “I am very unhappy and uncomfortable with what’s going on.”
Resident Jerry Kilgour, who said he was born and raised in Sangre Grande and is an avid Express reader, asked for more police patrols.
“We would like to see an increased police presence, and especially in rural communities, police need to interact with residents more so that they can be informed with what’s going on.”
Other residents said they knew Joel Balcon (who had dozens of pending charges against him) as he was originally from Sangre Grande.
Another resident who did not want to be named said: “Yes, I know him. He tried to rape my cousin six years ago. I have been looking for him ever since, but he’s been hiding. His family lives in (Sangre) Grande but he moved out. He went all Tobago and commit crime. And his (relative) is a police so he get away with everything.”
Balcon was known by Sangre Grande, Malabar and Arima residents as a taxi-driver and maxi-taxi conductor.
Business owners in the area say they are also being affected.
Owner of Keep Tlkn Cellular Outlet. Damian Mohammed. said: “Since Covid began, there has been a heightened awareness that crime is on the rise. Young people are on drugs and getting themselves into criminal activities. The rise in unemployment has also contributed to a lot of young people straying.”
He said his business has been in operation in Sangre Grande for 11 years and this has been the worst he’s seen crime in the area.
Due to the rise in crime, he said residents are now staying away from coming into the town to shop.
Another business owner, a woman who preferred to not be identified, said: “(Sangre) Grande is a quiet place. It’s not a bad area. What’s going on now is really hard. We need to change the mindset of men. I sat with my two boys and spoke with them. We need to start teaching boys how to treat females from school.”
She added that her younger brother also attended The University of the West Indies (The UWI) with Bharatt and remembered her as “a good girl”.
Increasing attacks
The business owner told the Sunday Express that she too has been a victim of sexual assault.
She said while dressed in her full Muslim attire walking with her young son, a man walked up to her and grabbed her.
Since the incident, she said she no longer feels safe.
She said she was not in support of people saying that “women should dress better if they do not want to attract the attention of men or get raped”.
She said she remembered hearing that Bharatt was conservatively dressed for work, and she was abducted and killed after she got into what she believed to be a taxi.
Other residents in nearby communities also said domestic violence, rape and robberies are on the rise.
Guaico resident Shazad Ali said: “This country is in a serious turmoil. It’s only when it hits your house, you understand the sadness. There is an increase of rape. Domestic violence is also a serious issue. You need to be vigilant.”
As a suggestion, Ali said the Government should implement new measures to easily distinguish between legal taxis and people posing as taxi-drivers.
He said: “Let’s take an example from New York. All New York city’s yellow cabs have taxi medallions on them which help passengers feel safe and will be able to be traced anywhere.”
Ali lives on the same street where an elderly man was last week held by police in connection with the rape of his stepdaughter.
Guaico is only 20 kilometres away from Aripo where Bharatt’s body was found on February 4.
After her body was found in the Heights of Aripo, two other sets of skeletal remains were also found in the same area days later.
Another resident Zafir Mohammed said: “A young woman was raped recently up here. And there are a lot of break-ins. There are a lot of gardeners in this community and we also suffer from a lot of praedial larceny.”
Another resident Joseph Gaiton, who grew up in Sangre Grande but now lives in Manzanilla, said: “Criminals are spread all over the country. They are getting pressure in the city so they are coming in our communities now. We need more community police. There are now a lot of men with guns at the beaches in Manzanilla.”
The residents told the Sunday Express there is also a lot of crime occurring in rural areas that have gone unreported.