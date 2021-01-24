‘I don’t have no gun’

MURDERED in cold blood.
That is the claim being made by the relatives of a 23-year-old man who was shot and killed by police early yesterday morning at his Santa Cruz home.
For about three weeks now they said officers had been threatening to end the life of Shaquille Charles, and just after 3 a.m., yesterday they made good on their promise.
What was the reason for the officers issuing the threats? Relatives said they did not know, but one thing they said they were certain of was that Charles was not armed when he was shot, nor was there any shoot-out between him and the lawmen, as is being claimed.
Officers said around 3 a.m., they went in search of Charles at his Pipiol, Santa Cruz, home, but were instead greeted by gunfire, causing them to return fire, fatally injuring him. Charles was placed in the police vehicle and taken to the Mt Hope Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, said officers.
They claimed that over the past week, Charles had been “testing out” firearms in the area and it was for this reason they went to his home, in search of firearms and ammunition.
However, when the Express visited the family’s home yesterday morning, his relatives painted a different picture, insisting Charles was not armed and was instead executed by the officers.
A number of residents also set fire along the roadway leading to the house but this was quickly extinguished and the road cleared of debris by fire personnel as armed police officers stood watch.
Dragged from house
Speaking with reporters, Charles’ mother, Cathleena Bravo, said she witnessed the killing of her youngest son just minutes after the family spent some quality time together at home and then decided to go to bed.
The weeping woman said she was lying in bed when Charles decided to have a meal of Ramen soup in the kitchen of the small concrete structure in which they lived.
“He was watching a movie on his phone and then he wanted to use the washroom. As he opened the back door I just heard a gunshot and I just jumped off the bed. And when I jump off the bed I saw him on the back step sitting down.
“He said ‘I don’t have no gun, I don’t have no gun’ and he was bare back and had on a boxers. When I looked out I see an officer saying ‘drop the gun’. He (Charles) said, ‘I don’t have no gun’ and he put up his two hands and the officer hit him the next shot,” said Bravo.
Bravo went on to add that she yelled at the officer: “Oh God, you ain’t hear he say he ain’t have no gun?”
At this point, Charles, already shot once, continued to tell the officers he was not armed, she said.
But in spite of this, Bravo said her son was shot a second time, then a third, before he slumped to the ground, dragged from the house out to the yard then up a staircase into the roadway where a police vehicle was parked.
He was then placed in the vehicle which then drove off.
‘No bullet holes’
At that point, Bravo said the family did not know where Charles was being taken.
His girlfriend, who requested that her name not be published, said they called the Santa Cruz Police Station to enquire where he may had been taken. The officers there said, more than likely, Charles would have been taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital.
But when they arrived at the health institution, staff informed them no one with the name Shaquille Charles was admitted to the hospital.
They later realised that he was instead taken to the Mt Hope Hospital. When they arrived there, Charles was already dead.
“They (hospital staff) said the officers just dropped him off and said it was a shoot-out. No police officers remained to see what was going on. They just dropped him off and left,” she claimed.
One of his sisters, who also requested not to be named, said claims by the officers that there was a shoot-out were untrue.
“I am fed up of this story with shoot-out. Look at the walls, no bullet holes. Look at the small space. If it was a shoot-out someone must have gotten injured, somebody must get shoot. It is a small space. He shoot behind allyuh? Where the bullet holes?
“Come on, man, we are fed up of that story. It is time to fix that. Time to clean up the Police Service,” she stated.
The family went on to add they did not believe any investigation would be launched into the incident, and even if one was, no one would be held accountable for the killing.