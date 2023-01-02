I DON’T WANT TO BE PRESIDENT

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has shot down speculation from the Opposition that he intends to become the country’s next President.
“That is not an option at all,” he said, dismissing such talk as just senseless gossip which started from an Opposition blogger.
The PM spoke on the issue of the presidency and the imminent departure of current President Paula-Mae Weekes in a year-end interview with the Express last week.
On the call for an independent person to be selected as President, the Prime Minister said, for many people, independence meant independence from the PNM. “The question is independent of what? The fact that you might be independent of the PNM or of the Government, or of the UNC, doesn’t necessarily make you independent. This country is so small, so divided, virtually everybody has an agenda. Some people declare where their allegiance is located, while others aren’t so open,” he said.
On the other hand, he ruled out the possibility of selecting an active politician, such as former president Arthur NR Robinson was.
“ANR Robinson came out of the Cabinet and went straight into the presidency. But he had so conducted himself in the years of his political life, that the majority of the population did not see a problem with that. The PNM has not done that and I don’t know that this PNM Government would be doing that. Public service is honourable if it has been dealt with honourably by those who are in public service. In other countries like the US, some persons who serve in public/political office when they demit office are extremely valuable, becoming professors at universities, etc. But here in T&T if you happen to do public/political service, people tend to want to use that against you, rather than see it as a benefit,” he said.
Asked whether in selecting a new President the Government would adhere to the apparent convention of selecting someone from among retired judges or from the legal fraternity, the Prime Minister said no.
Recalling that he was part of a Cabinet that nominated Prof George ‘Maxwell’ Richards, who did not come from the Judiciary or from the law, the Prime Minister said: “I am open to a person who is qualified to hold the position, and a person who is willing. Because being qualified is one thing, being willing is another.
“And qualified means someone who can discharge the responsibilities as contemplated in the letter and spirit of the law and who on a fair assessment would find acceptance by the wider public. Having said that, I don’t know of anybody in the country who would find acceptance by everybody and who would also be infallible.
“There is always a consideration of ‘will the person accept’. Because you see the public discourse in this country and the encouragement of a certain kind of behaviour makes it unattractive for some people to offer themselves for public service and this is something that the country needs to pay attention to. There is one political party which has hired people with the expressed assignment to scandalise and slander people who offer themselves for public office. That might work for that party but it damages the country, in that very many people who could be persuaded to give some public service will have nothing to do with it because they just don’t want to leave the comfort of their private lives to face the hassle of being a target or being disrespected and attacked by people who feel that is their right. So when we have to fill these positions whether it be a presidential position or board appointments, or chairing a government committee or an enquiry, it is usually quite a job to get people who you think are qualified, to be willing to put themselves in that situation.”
The Prime Minister said when he asked former Chamber of Industry and Commerce president Christian Mouttet to enquire into the circumstances surrounding the procurement of the two vessels for the seabridge in 2016, he was “pilloried...with some persons even calling into question his ancestry. And this kind of thing is just a signal to others that if this Government asks you to serve, you should think a number of times before you do”.
The Executive Presidency
Told that people are asking whether the current role of the President it is still useful and relevant to this society, and whether it is time to reconsider how a President is chosen, with some saying that the salary and perks of the President (which is $64,270 a month tax-free plus a $9,650 monthly duty allowance tax-free) is too high for a ceremonial position and is more in keeping with the remuneration of an executive President, the Prime Minister said:
“I have heard that discussion. And I know of people who are strongly of the view that the terms and conditions of the President are not commensurate with the responsibilities. But I think what the framers (of the Constitution) tried to do was to give the presidency an interventionist role at the highest level and, unfortunately, that level has to be higher than the Prime Minister.
“The best way to address this is to find out what is the alternative. When this conversation came up in the Patrick Manning era, the discussion was opened on an executive presidency and how was that received? It was received with great alarm, and it was seen as Manning wanting to be executive president, and not as him trying to rectify a situation. Maybe if one is to advance the case for an executive president, the best place for the case to be advanced is not from the Government or the head of the Government. You could imagine what would happen if I opened that conversation now?
“An executive President would be a huge constitutional change. It is not a panacea. An executive President, elected by the people? You really think that the people who elect an executive President would find him/her more acceptable than a Prime Minister whom the people elect? As far as I am concerned it will be the same thing. What would be different is that the executive President would have more executive authority. But what is happening in our country is that more and more the population is not, and is encouraged, not to trust our office-holders.
“If we take a bill to the Parliament and anywhere in that bill it says “the minister”, that causes the whole debate to go out of kilter because they (the Opposition) takes the position that you can’t give the minister that power, (they say) ‘give it to someone else’, somebody who is unknown and who is accountable to nobody. But the minister, whom you elect to represent you, don’t give that minister that power at all.
“This country has a number of fault lines or divisions, and we try to hold it together, and make decisions across these fault lines. What we need to do is to have greater accountability and, if it is practised, it should bring about greater acceptance of executive authority. But there is an element of general mistrust and if one goes back to the Independence conversation at Marlborough House, you would find it there, and it has not disappeared from our efforts at nation-building.
“This general mistrust has also been fuelled by the impunity of corruption in the society and in the Executives (Governments) and these are the things that contribute to the absence of the nirvana that people wish for. We can’t pretend that we are perfect or want the benefits of perfection when the general operations of the country are stymied by this elephant in the room which is mistrust, and people mistrust based on your geography, your colour, your religion, your political persuasion.
“And that conversation, if we could have it, could help the country...toward a more comfortable place, where you could evolve better management structures. But you have to have political sanity in the country to address these issues and we do not have that. What you have is people who see the next election - not the country’s future—as their target. And the minute they are out of government they take the position that the government is the devil incarnate and therefore these issues cannot form part of any discussion. So this country has a long way to go before we get to a point of addressing these change items,” he said.
“And if I could go further, I would say things like the service commissions as they exist is a big part of that problem. But it is difficult to address it without having the involvement and without the narratives of that same mistrust from the political arena and from the social arena, because they (service commissions) came into being out of that same mistrust. They didn’t come into being as management models.
“And I am not picking on these commissions; but it is not uncommon, for example, the Teaching Service Commission as a recruiting agency to be way behind. And their other function, which is discipline ..if you see the pace at which discipline is dispensed and you know anything about HR, you know the outcome is not good,” he said.