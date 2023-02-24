‘I eh come here for no stand-up’

“DON’T lose your place and complain for me.”
That was the fiery response from 2023 Visit Trinidad Road March winner Bunji Garlin (Ian Alvarez) following social media outcry over his wife and now four-time Road March winner Fay-Ann Lyons-Alvarez’s inclusion in the official credits for his title grabber, “Hard Fete”.
Hundreds of soca fans took to their personal accounts on Ash Wednesday to question Lyons-Alvarez’s name appearing next to Garlin’s as the winner of the coveted title, asking if she co-wrote and/or sung background on the track.
Garlin clarified yesterday: “Yes, she wrote with me and also did vocals on the track,” going on to question whether there would be any similar outcry if he had “put a producer name” in the credits instead.
“I didn’t even see people questioning the missing names on the other registrants on the bill,” a combative Garlin told the Express during a WhatsApp exchange from New York, USA. (The other registrant he was referring to was Machel Montano’s “Like Yuhself”, the credits for which excluded the song’s co-singer, Patrice Roberts.) “What we are seeing honestly here is, in our society, we still have a very serious problem with seeing a female as a business partner publicly in creative arts. They think ‘that should just be wife’ and that stems from their upbringing,” Garlin continued.
The Cumuto-born singer went in on the double standards for men and women in the public eye, and further questioned why black families are attacked for attempting to lift each other.
The soca couple left New York yesterday after both being presented with icon awards and inductions into the Young, Gifted and Black (YGB) Entrepreneurial Awards Hall of Fame, on Wednesday night at Terrace on the Park in Queens.
“Plain talk, if I were a male whore no one would have a single thing to say. Plain talk, if we were any other race the narrative would be ‘you see how they does do it’. But be of the darker hue and put things in perspective and everything gets questioned.
“This is our family, this is our business, and we will do our work to make sure what we do affects our family in the positive and our lineage coming after. So, if you don’t see me complaining about something, then do not lose your place and complain for me,” a triggered Garlin continued.
Winning his second Road March title is significant because the very energy of his music this year “came from the ground”, Garlin said.
“These energies come from the ground. Music finalises its run through your human system by trailing out into the ground. ‘Hard Fete’ was written from the view of people and for the people who were constantly saying online, ‘Man, when T&T open I just want to let loose, I just want to go mad’.
“That was our marker to attack with full force and just be true to the music,” he said.
External validati ons
Bunji and Fay-Ann both received Proclamations and Certificates of Recognition from New York State Senator Kevin Parker in addition to their YGB icon and Hall of Fame awards. Attending the ceremony meant the soca couple had to forgo Carnival Tuesday in T&T.
Flying home yesterday laden with accolades, Garlin said while he is “always careful about external validations” he holds the honours presented by the state of New York in high esteem because of the decades of work and contributions by the Caribbean diaspora in the Big Apple.
“Honestly, it felt strange not being in Trinidad on a Carnival Tuesday, being honoured at the same time in another part of the world for the work that we’ve been doing and not being in the actual meat and sweat of things...
“I am always careful about external validations and the importance we allow it to hold, but in cases such as these I think it’s very significant, because it not only signals the view of you the creative, but the fabric of the people we come from.
“The state of New York and the Caribbean diaspora have been entwined from as far back as we can all remember. It says you are welcome in this space, but we have always been a part of this space I think this is just the sealing of the deal in a way of sorts,” Garlin said.
More can be done to better similarly honour music icons locally, Garlin lamented.
“The reality in my mind is we never do enough and sometimes it’s not about monetary matters, it’s sometimes just the thought processes and the accommodations...
“My question always is why do many places in the world have it mandatory that their creative arts must be 50 per cent or more on the airwaves and media streams, so that it is always in play and from that, as well, it also constantly provides work across the board. This is another interview by itself,” he said.
So once back in T&T, how do they plan to celebrate their joint Road March win? From the sounds of it, those lucky enough to receive an invite will be in for a true hard fete.
“We wanna cook plenty food and just eat and laugh with a few drinks with some friends,” Garlin concluded.