I FEAR FOR MY LIFE

Barrackpore
The owner of a roti shop fears for her life and that of her son following the second robbery of her business place yesterday, during which a bandit was killed by an off-duty prison officer.
Residents also fought back when armed men attempted the robbery at Carmen’s Roti Shop in Barrackpore.
The dead suspect lived in Stella Street, La Romaine.
Police searched for another suspect who it is believed was injured by the gunfire. A woman, also of La Romaine, was detained by police.
Police were told that two men and a woman attempted the robbery at the roti shop in Sumanie Trace around 11 a.m.
A resident told the Express when the bandits attacked, the roti shop owners, the prison officer and other residents intervened.
The witness, who did not wish to be identified, said: “The owners put up a fight. One of the bandits ran into Sumanie Trace. The villagers started to pursue them. The driver (accomplice) went after them to pick them up.
“While picking them up, a gun battle started and one of the bandits got shot. The bandit went up on the hill and asked for some water.
“People refused him and he ran back down the hill in the bushes so police looking for him. Police responded very fast and apprehended one of the bandits,” he said.
The roti shop owner who did not want to be named told the Express this was the second robbery at her shop, and she was fearful for her life, as well as that of her son.
She recalled the incident. “I was in the back of the shop when I saw two men. But the door was locked so they went back out to the front. I realised they were two thieves.
“When they entered the place, they said they wanted two stew chicken roti. They also asked for soft drinks. They asked how much the food cost and my son told them $45.”
She said moments later, the bandits attacked her son.
“They hold my son and burst open his jersey. My son got a lash in his chest. They got money from his hand. My son tried to fight back”, she said.
She said she ran into the road for help.
“I ran so people in the road will see me. I ran without slippers, but I slipped and fell,” she said.
Police said the off-duty prison officer confronted one of the armed men and there was an exchange of gunfire.
“This was the second time I got robbed. They are merciless. The last time the thief called and told me that if I go to court, they will kill my son,” the owner said.
Officers of the Southern Division Task Force, Barrackpore Police and other units responded.