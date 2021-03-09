I FEAR FOR MY LIFE

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh could not say when the majority of the adult population would be vaccinated because it depends on what happens in the “worldwide scramble for vaccines”.

“What has happened is that because of the shortage of vaccines, COVAX has made a decision and we have accepted the initial advance of 33,600 all things being equal again, I am told by COVAX and PAHO we can expect the remainder of 77,000 vaccinations sometime between the end of April, the beginning of May and the 33,000 we are receiving will see us through that period,” Deyalsingh said in response to a questions from UNC Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial in the Senate yesterday.