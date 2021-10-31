‘I feel less than human’

Chris Heeralal, a man who lost both his legs, lives alone atop a hill in Iere Village, Princes Town.
He spends a lot of his time in an old wheelchair, dreading when the time draws near for him to crawl downhill on hands and knees across a path of dirt and rubble.
His house, half made of plywood, is far from the roadway, connected only by a trail of loose concrete slabs. It is on these blocks that he drags himself, pushing his body from the wheelchair and climbing from slab to slab.
By the time he reaches the bottom of the slope, Heeralal is soaked in sweat and covered in dirt.
But it is a path he must traverse at least once a month in order to cash the $2,000 disability cheque afforded to him by the State.
When the Express visited last week, heavy rains had turned the steep hill into a waterfall-like trail.
Heeralal, bracing his knees with two tattered kneepads, demonstrated his descent.
“This is what my life has become,” he said while crawling down the hill.
“It is hard, it really makes you feel less than human. I am a man with no feet, and I know that doesn’t entitle me to any special treatment, but I have been begging for some assistance with this road, because it isn’t easy. I have been begging for months for someone to help me with that,” he lamented.
“I have to get out of my wheelchair and crawl in order to leave this house, put on my knee pads and actually crawl down the hill. When it rains, I have to wade through the mud and carry a change of clothes down the hill because by the time I am done I am completely dirty.
“I can’t afford to finance a full walkway so there are blocks and I have to climb from block to block in order to leave the house. I have been begging and asking everyone I know to help with this walkway to the bottom of the hill but nothing has come of it. If even someone could donate material, I could get someone to help me cast it,” he told the Express.
Heeralal had suffered for most of his adult life with Type-2 diabetes and a hereditary disease that affected his ability to walk, before choosing to undergo a double amputation on the advice of his doctors.
In January, he was discharged from San Fernando General Hospital and resigned himself to a life alone, wheelchair-bound and hidden away in the back roads of Coryal, Princes Town.
He said he spent weeks in hospital after surgery, unable to source a wheelchair from the hospital’s social welfare unit, from the Ministry of Social Development, or from a number of charitable organisations.
When disability advocate Winston Ragoo offered a second-hand wheelchair, Heeralal said he was happy to return to his home and resume some sense of normalcy.
But normal would never come
Ten months later much remains lacking for Heeralal, who is fed by a nephew who visits and cooks for him. His food is kept in a deteriorating outdoor fridge and warmed in a “less-than-functional” microwave.
His wooden house was recently renovated by Ragoo to include a concrete addition and allow for a more comfortable life. But being unable to reach the height of a normal stove, Heeralal has not been able to cook for himself since the surgery.
His only access to the world outside the house, he said, comes from a data connection on his cellphone and the days he has to struggle downhill.
“When I came home it had the plywood house I was in here and Mr Ragoo came to see me and said he would try to help me with a place. In that wooden house I barely had a toilet I could use without help. Everything was just a mess, and this person made this little concrete room. I am more comfortable here. Sometimes the rain comes, that space needs to be blocked off.
“I have a nephew that comes here from time to time, and he has to cook for me because I don’t have a stove that I can reach. He will cook and leave food for me in an outdoor fridge. When I am hungry, I warm it in a microwave, but the microwave is also not working fully. I am not complaining, though, I am grateful for everything people sacrificed to give me,” he said.
Heeralal’s disability cheque is sometimes barely enough to cover all his needs. On some days, he said, he simply goes without.
Finding it difficult to source assistance, he said he had applied for a food card from the Ministry of Social Development, but was told that nothing more could be done for him.
“The disability cheque I get is not always enough and I have to say again I am grateful I have it. But with $2,000 I have to cover food, toiletries, water, electricity, data, and transport if I have to pay to go somewhere. There are so many things I need and it’s hard to ask for. At the end of the day, I am grateful but it’s not always easy.
“People have come around and sometimes I beg. I asked for hampers, but you wouldn’t believe how hard it is for me as a person with a disability to get one. I can’t even get the housing grant because this is difficult,” he said.
To escape this reality, he said, he spends his time crawling down from his wheelchair and planting on the land that surrounds his home. Though he dreams of a life of inclusion as a disabled person, it is yet to come.
“Inclusion is another thing. We have not been really represented properly and sometimes you still go places but there’s no ramp or there is a ramp but no way to reach it. A lot needs to be done for the community in my opinion,” he said.
When asked what he was most in need of, Heeralal said bedsheets, toiletries and blankets, and a portable stove-top on which he could cook.
More than all these things, he said, help in casting the walkway was most important.
The Express reached out to Minister of Social Development Donna Cox to ask if any assistance could be given through the Ministry. Cox asked the Express for a contact for Heeralal.
For those who can assist, Heeralal can be reached at 263-4179.