“I feel like a person again.”
These were the words of double amputee Chris Heeralal, who said an outpouring of support has flooded in within the last week from several generous Express readers who empathised with his story.
“I want to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart that sacrificed and saw my story and decided to help me,” he said.
“I am eternally grateful. And I want to thank the Express because without you all this never would have happened, you all are a blessing to me.”
Heeralal last week shared with the Express his struggle of a life of disability, trapped atop a muddy hill in Princes Town and shut away from society.
In the back roads of Iere Village, Heeralal’s half-wooden home stands at the top of a steep slope, connected only by a path of mossy concrete blocks. In order to leave his home, the wheelchair-bound man descends from his chair, crawling on hands and knees across these blocks.
It is a task he finds exhausting and painful, but one he must complete at least once monthly to cash his disability cheque.
When the Express visited two weeks ago, Heeralal demonstrated his climb downhill, clutching to a makeshift bar to steady himself. The hill had been swamped by rainwater. And as Heeralal climbed across the waterlogged mud, he told the Express the struggle had made him feel less than human.
“This is what my life has become. It is hard, it really makes you feel less than human. I am a man with no feet and I know that doesn’t entitle me to any special treatment but I have been begging for some assistance with this road, because it isn’t easy. I have been begging for months for someone to help me with that.
“I have to get out of my wheelchair and crawl in order to leave this house, put on my knee pads and actually crawl down the hill. When it rains, I have to wade through the mud and carry a change of clothes down the hill because by the time I am done, I am completely dirty,” he said.
The 54-year-old diabetic underwent surgery in January on the advice of his doctors, to remove both his feet. He left the hospital after a weeks-long struggle to find a wheelchair. Though one was donated by a local disability advocate, Winston Ragoo, he said the chair had slowly deteriorated.
And finding it hard to adjust to a life without legs, he said the lack of an access way to and from his home only added to his anxiety.
Living in a one-room concrete addition built by Ragoo following his amputation, he said he was appreciative of the support he was given. But he noted that he remained in need, surviving only on a disability cheque and being fed by a relative who visits to cook for him.
An outdoor fridge is what stores his food as he could not cook for himself without a portable stove top. But more than all his needs, he said, a steady path to leave the hill, he said, was of utmost importance.
“The disability cheque I get is not always enough and I have to say again I am grateful I have it. But with $2,000 I have to cover food, toiletries, water, electricity, data, and transport if I have to pay to go somewhere. There are so many things I need and it’s hard to ask for. At the end of the day, I am grateful but it’s not always easy.
“People have come around and sometimes I beg. I asked for hampers but you wouldn’t believe how hard it is for me as a person with a disability to get one. I can’t even get the housing grant because this is difficult,” he said in late October.
By Monday morning, hours after Heeralal’s story was highlighted in the Express, he said, many had reached out to offer support.
He was visited by the Ministry of Social Development and the Self-Help Programme which promised to look into his case, he said.
And as the day passed, he said, many willing citizens contacted him to offer support in casting the unfinished walkway. Some, he said, offered a portable stove top, clothes, a new wheelchair and groceries.
At least eight ordinary citizens, some who wished to remain anonymous, he said, had offered assistance. And a WhatsApp group formed by these citizens coordinated a visit from a contractor on Tuesday to evaluate the cost of casting the walkway. The Express was told by these citizens that contractors estimated a $75,000 cost to complete the walkway.
The group is currently working on a way to divide the cost among at least three anonymous donors that had offered to do the job. But in terms of cost and logistics, they said, a lot still needed to be done.
“It’s a long way to actually having the project started. Details have to be worked out and money and logistics have to be worked out. We still need all the help we can get and fixtures and fittings will come in time. It’s not an overnight thing,” said one member.
They estimated that with everything in place, the job could be completed in approximately two weeks.
But apart from the walkway, they said the following items were still needed; A twin tub washing machine, a refrigerator, a water tank, microwave, countertop for his height, storage, cupboard, wardrobe and a bed.
Heeralal told the Express that the talks of the driveway being completed were promising.
“For the first time in a long time I feel hope. I cannot begin to thank everyone who came together to make this happen. Again, I am so, so thankful,” he said.
For those who may be able to further assist in the efforts to help Heeralal, he can be reached at 263-4179.