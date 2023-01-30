I FEEL LIKE HULK

THERE was another drowning at Tyrico Bay, located off the North Coast Road just after Maracas Bay, yesterday.

This is the third drowning since December last year and the second drowning at Tyrico this month.

The victim was identified as Vishnu Ramroop, 21.

Police said that, shortly after 2 p.m. Ramroop was seen getting into difficulty while bathing, following which he disappeared below the waves.