“I feel good. I feel like Hulk. I am strong and ready to take on all comers!”
So declared Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar yesterday as she responded to critics who felt that she was not fit and able to lead the United National Congress (UNC) into election victory in 2025.
Addressing the party’s National Congress 2023, Persad-Bissessar said she preferred not to spend her time defending herself against detractors when the “vast majority” of the UNC supported her.
“I love you all, I hope you eventually find some peace and happiness in your lives. I encourage all of you to return and build to promote others,” Persad-Bissessar told supporters gathered at the Couva Multi-Purpose Hall, Couva. “You were already given an opportunity by the membership at the top, now it’s time to give back to new leaders. Have some gratitude and grace towards the new leaders of the UNC who the membership democratically elected because they supported you when you were on top. You can contact Tim (Gopeesingh) or Jearlean John or any one of MPs and councillors, contact them. Arrange a meeting, if you have ideas to bring them forward,” Persad-Bissessar said.
Last week, ex-Caroni worker Pundit Donny Samlal sought signatures via change.org, to move a motion of no confidence in Persad-Bissessar at yesterday’s UNC congress. That did not go as he planned yesterday.
Also last week, the UNC rejected a bid by former UNC MP Ramona Ramdial and Fuad Khan to have a resolution read, approved and debated at yesterday’s general council, for changes such as a move away from the internal election one-man-one-vote system.
Room for all
Persad-Bissessar said yesterday that there were many people who wished to support the party, but were concerned about her health and ability to lead.
She said this was caused by the ‘perception is reality’ phenomenon.
“This is because the people against the UNC have tried to misinform you to create this perception. So, I ask today, was it the leader of the UNC who got Covid five times? Was it the leader of the UNC who disappeared for over a month on a medical trip somewhere abroad?” she asked
“Don’t worry about me. Let not your heart not be troubled. I have made peace with my God. And if you want to question my ability, you really want to? These OJT (on the job training) people want to question the ability of the team UNC. I assure you I am very able,” Persad-Bissessar added.
She said, going forward, the party must now spend all its efforts to attract new members and convert votes over the next two years.
“Today I want to symbolically recommit to building the broadest and widest working group of persons, UNC and non-UNC members to take T&T forward, whether it is this year in the local government elections or whenever the general election is called,” she said.
She said there was a place in the UNC for all “disaffected politically-minded” people, rather than they feeling the need to create multiple, small opposition forces who all want a better T&T.
“If you prefer to keep your identity, we have no issue with that but we must have discourse and work together. We are speaking to the members of smaller parties. We must put aside egos and differences and begin serious and respectful discussions. However, I am immediately drawing a red line to any third party… if you want to work with us or have any type of arrangement, I will not tolerate abuse of the UNC membership,” Persad-Bissessar said.
“Likewise, the UNC membership must also be respectful of the membership and leadership of the smaller party that we are speaking with,” she said.
Hereditary aristocracy
Persad-Bissessar said the UNC was not a one-woman show.
She said it took her over ten years to rearrange and streamline the UNC from a one-man show and “hereditary aristocracy”, where “your son or daughter, mother or brother or sister must get seats” to one of meritocracy, which was based on merit.
“So, when you hear people speaking about they wanting to help rebuild the UNC, it is really the hereditary aristocracy based on class, caste, segregation and discrimination and family, that’s what they want. When you hear they speaking about the NAR (National Alliance for Reconstruction) take over the UNC, what they are really saying is that there is too much diversity in the leadership of the UNC and they want a return to the hereditary aristocracy,” she said.
“We must understand where we are taking this party. Don’t tell me about the black caucus in this party. I am proud of the black people in our party. We are T&T. I see all the colours of the rainbow in this crowd here today,” she added.
Persad-Bissessar said she once sat in meetings and saw the “big boys” treating the membership like sheep.
“The membership was only good to wave flag and clap. And I wanted and vowed to myself that when I became leader, I would promote those who worked hard and toiled no matter what was their background. Under my leadership of the UNC is focused on diversity, meritocracy. We have a mix of youth and competent experience,” she said.
Displaying a photograph of MP for St Augustine Khadijah Ameen, Persad-Bissessar noted that on two occasions - in 2007 and 2010 - Ameen was not chosen as a UNC candidate to contest a seat in the general election, but she never protested.
She recalled that in 2013, Ameen lost a by-election against Jack Warner in Chaguanas West and in 2015 many people expected her to contest a seat for the UNC but she was bypassed, “yet once again she never protested”.
She said finally in 2020, Ameen was selected to contest the St Augustine seat.
“This was an example of where the hereditary aristocracy was favoured over meritocracy. Now Khadijah sits one seat away from me in the Parliament. Love and loyalty to the rank and file membership of the UNC is why Khadijah is where she is today. Not love and loyalty to me, but love and loyalty to all of us,” Persad-Bissessar said.
“I have never forsaken my party and I will not do it now,” she added.
The Opposition Leader said she also never complained when she faced rejection in her political career.
She said the membership of the UNC was born out of people who ate salt and rice, drank water from the spring and sometimes ate one meal for the day to sacrifice to send us to school in cowsheds.
“That is why I say, when they bash you for being UNC, when they try to demean you and laugh at you and embarrass you for your history and culture as some of the bravest patriots in our history, you tell them that you are UNC and proud. So, if the UNC rank and file membership gave you five, ten, 20 years at the top and now you are not there, please don’t disrespect and insult the membership and leadership. Just say thank you, I love you and how can I help the next batch of promoted leaders. Your hurt is nothing compared to what the older generations of membership have gone through and some are still going through,” she stated.