I FEEL VINDICATED

FORMER prime minister Basdeo Panday said yesterday the report of the Commission of Enquiry into the Piarco Airport Development Project had “vindicated” him of any corruption.
But he declined further comment on the report about the billion-dollar airport so as not to possibly prejudice any related court matters still pending.
Panday said he was “reluctant” to comment on the report when contacted yesterday, stating that to do so may be an offence as some people identified in the document had matters before the courts.
Panday said, according to the Commission, “I was not guilty of any corruption but it implies other persons.”
He added: “I think it’s an offence, actually, to comment on a court case that is proceeding.”
Panday, who last week celebrated his 90th birthday, told the Express in a phone interview: “I see the report has vindicated me of all types of corruption but it also implicated other persons, who are before the courts, and so that is why I am reluctant to comment any further.”
He was responding to the findings of the Commission of Enquiry report into the Piarco Airport project which were made public in an exclusive Sunday Express report yesterday.
While absolving Panday of corruption, the report likened him to Roman Emperor Nero.
The Commission of Enquiry had examined the project from April 2002 to August 2003 and found “serious breaches, including acts of massive corruption, greed, conflicts of interest, inequality of treatment, favouritism, gross misconduct, irregularities, improprieties and mismanagement by many, including ministers of the former (UNC) administration”.
The report was never laid in Parliament and named top government officials and businessmen as key figures in what the commission called a “scandalous affair”, who “plotted to defraud the State through the $1.6 billion Piarco Airport Development Project”.
Former government minister under the Panday administration, John Humphrey, said yesterday he was not in a position to comment extensively on the report and had not seen the Sunday Express article.
Humphrey: Some mistakes
Humphrey, a former housing minister, said in a phone interview that some “serious mistakes” were made when the project was shifted from the Airports Authority to the National Infrastructure Development Company (Nipdec).
However, he said he had been placed in the project by Panday and was also there to monitor corruption but was not aware that there had been massive corruption.
While the Commission criticised Humphrey in the report it absolved him of any corruption.
Humphrey said he had seen the document after it was produced and had passed it on to the relevant authorities.
Humphrey criticised the PNM for calling the Piarco International Airport a “cowshed” and said the facility continues to win awards in the region. Humphrey said he recalled that former minister Jearlean John had raised a concern about corruption but he did not see this taking place, with the exceptions of some claims within the project that were questioned, including some truck drivers claiming twice for deliveries.
Humphrey went on to criticise the government for not serving the people, whereas the Piarco Airport has been named the best in the Caribbean.
The Commission praised former minister John.
According to the report, the project had started with an anticipated construction cost of $662 million but ended up at $1.6 billion, a one-billion-dollar cost overrun.
The report claimed that a top government official had changed the funding arrangements, from build-operate-transfer (BOT) to general borrowing financed by the government, which Cabinet agreed to on his advice.
John, who could not be reached for comment yesterday, had in 2003 told the Commission of Enquiry that the project had been riddled with “greed”.