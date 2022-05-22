‘ I fight fuh so, I real bawl out for help’

By the time he was 14, the court had consigned him to the St Michael’s School for Boys in Diego Martin to be disciplined and educated. He was instead sentenced to years of sexual abuse, humiliation and emotional scarring while there.
“This is no make-up story; this is what I was living and I have all of them to blame: the home (St Michael’s) is the worst. I can’t forget the court and I won’t forgive mummy and she wicked husband.... I real happy to read that (Prime Minister Dr Keith) Rowley say he care ’bout chirren, but he need to investigate, investigate to make that place better,” Peter (not his real name) said in an interview with the Sunday Express last week.
As a toddler, Peter’s savvy, wealthy grandfather who held a senior post at the Ministry of Education back in the 80s raised him.
Still, much of his adult life has been hell on earth. Plagued by devastating emotional agony and sickening indigence, he lives with mortifying anguish, crushing guilt and devilish pain.
Peter vividly remembers the heinous, vile acts he endured at the institution.
“My real trauma started when I end up in St Michael’s Home For Boys...is there I learn about deadly pain and no shame.”
He regurgitated a series of horrific encounters at the “safe haven” where young males—rambunctious, deviant and misbehaved—are sent through the legal process for transformational social remodelling.
Hell’s gates open
From the moment he entered the Diego Martin compound, his sojourn morphed into a rigorous survival battle.
“By the time I reach in the dorm, they troubling me. Just so, a big boy asked to see my penis.”
Peter said he refused to pluck his private part out for viewing. Most of the boys in the dorm that night not only saw his private part, they did things with it.
Expelling deep breaths, Peter vented:
“My issues started when she Anita (his mother, not her real name), carry me Sea Lots, I didn’t know nutten about dat kinda place...is from there I end up in bad boys’ court.”
“Government have to fix the entire system. The magistrate didn’t listen to me at all, at all.”
Anita was already pregnant with Peter when she arrived at her aunty’s New York City apartment. She hoped to pursue fashion design, but was quickly sent back to Trinidad with her protruding belly.
No one considered Anita able to navigate ordinary responsibilities.
She birthed Peter and showed little interest in caring for him. Her mindset over the years has never changed.
Early neglect
Baby Peter was therefore left to roam the sprawling lawn of the upscale Valsayn North home he shared with his goodly grandfather (mother’s father) and introverted mother.
Once, when his grandfather returned from official Common Entrance examination matters abroad, he rolled the elegant Commodore vehicle into his garage to find two-year-old Peter in damp underpants, sucking his thumb. Tears stained his face and hunger was gnarling at his stomach.
From that time onwards, Peter became his grandpa’s constant companion. Later on, he attended private schools, had orthodontic braces and took private sports training. His grandfather also diligently made monthly insurance policy payments towards his education.
He was 11 when the Valsayn property was sold and Anita given a lump sum to start life with her son.
Anita joined a church in Tunapuna and a husband was assigned to her.
After a few months in a rented apartment, Anita’s husband gathered his collection of discarded roofing material and soldiered Anita and Peter back to his old neighbourhood.
Peter laments having never seen or set foot in a depressed community. “I ’fraid to say it, but in dey real set me off.” Back then, he knew very little of poverty. The crude one-roomer at the edge of rubble, slush and muck was nothing close to what he knew as a house. “It have good people dey, but I couldn’t handle de scene in Sea Lots.”
Taunted and jeered at constantly, his frustration exploded. Anita sought the court’s intervention. She felt Peter was “violent, rude and out of control”.
He was happy to be sent to any place where he would no longer have to use plastic bags or newspapers to relief himself. “We didn’t have a toilet, we used bags and papers then fling them in de sea behind de shack.”
Rude awakening
He imagined the St Michael’s School for Boys was bigger than his Valsayn home.
The magistrate told him he would get meals and an education, but all he got at the institution was a rude, jarring awakening. “I don’t know why the boys did me things...I was afraid to report it to any of the counsellors or home care staff on the day or night shift.”
Weeks later, he awoke to groping fingers and forceful hands restraining him. “Man, I fight fuh so, I real bawl out for help.” Peter says none of the staff on duty that night responded. He would endure a torturous, never-ending ordeal that forever changed his life.
He started reporting the nightly horrors. He identified the perpetrators and their supporters to staff members, but no action was ever taken. Some staff members opened his file and reminded him that he had been abusive to his mother. Others told him “good boys doh get sent to St Michael’s”; the kinder voices explained that the thugs would soon get fed up when new boys came.
Only Ms Cynthia took time to reach out to someone Peter considered his “Granny”.
Ms Cynthia agreed with Granny that he could sleep on the floor in the office whenever she worked the night shift.
Afraid to sleep in the jail-like dorm, Peter says he hid in classrooms, but the staff found him and dragged him to the bed. “They said is about the headcount...they sticking to the rules.”
Pained by the night-time fears, he hid in toilets and cupboards, but the same boys were sent to fetch him. “No matter how loudly I screamed, none ah dem adults ever show up.” Daily, he pointed out his perpetrators to uncaring ears.
With his private parts busted and bleeding, his tormentors and rapists demanded more from him night after night. “Man, they cuffing mih head, slapping meh face, for not s... dem. Ah get kick for not s....”
Cycle of behaviour
Peter said when he found courage to bite back, the boys beat him mercilessly.
That’s when Ms Cynthia broke the code. She instructed staff officers to keep him off the dorm.“They go kill him and police will come for all of us,” she reasoned.
He spent over a week recovering. He ate well but vomited every day. A rash mushroomed in and around his mouth. His private parts were bruised. Ms Cynthia called Granny to say Peter needed medicine and a visit from someone who cared.
Peter told Granny: “I tired complaining to teachers, home care officer and counsellors. When them fellas couldn’t sex me, they would kick and slap me. They would see me sitting outside the office and just jump me...and all them office people say is, ‘Allyuh, leave de boy alone.’”
During a visit to St Michael’s, an employee explained to Granny that they could not control the boys’ dorm conduct. “It’s a cycle of behaviour,” she opined. Peter’s cycle continued.
At 18 when Peter left St Michael’s, he was subdued and people called him dopey. He found work at a supermarket chain as a checkout packer. His job became his happy place. No one assaulted him, verbally or physically. He’s been at the job for over 20 years.
At his 40th birthday lime last week, he prayed for a girlfriend. He hopes she wouldn’t want children. “I want a girlfriend to treat nice and she hadda treat me good because I done my share of suffering. Is why I don’t want no child to suffer like me.”
—Maurisa Findlay is a former Express journalist.