I found baby in bag

A MAN who went to a job interview at the San Fernando General Hospital yesterday ended up finding a newborn baby girl abandoned at the institution.
Emanuel Pierre said he was at the hospital but began feeling hungry and went to purchase something to eat. While walking along the corridor after 8 a.m. on his way back to continue his wait to be interviewed, he saw a black garbage bag which he did not observe when he had first passed.
“It was moving, sounds were coming out of the bag like that of a child. Upon opening the bag I realised it was a baby, a little girl,” Pierre told the Express in a phone interview yesterday.
He said the bag was closed and described the top as being knotted, not tied with a string. Pierre said the child was wrapped in a yellow blanket and there was a hat on her head. A baby bottle was in the bag, he said.
He said he raised an alarm and security officers and hospital officials arrived and the child was taken away. He then went for his interview although he was a “little shaken up”. He said, “We can’t judge nobody’s situation. Probably they feel that they can’t care for the child but they could have done it in a more humane way than resting the child there in a bag.”
Hospital officials did not confirm whether the child was found in a bag and the Express was told that it was working with external parties concerning this information.
The Express was told the baby appeared to be a home birth and was dropped off at the hospital. A note which was placed with the child stated that the child was unable to be cared for.
The South West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) yesterday confirmed that a child was found. In a release, the SWRHA said the infant was found on the compound and has been receiving care by its medical professionals.
“Additionally, an investigation is under way and in progress to determine the circumstances which led to this unfortunate incident.
The SWRHA has alerted the relevant partner State agencies to provide all the necessary assistance, as required,” the release stated.