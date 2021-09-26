I got Covid at step-down

The tenth person to test positive for the Delta variant of the Covid-19 virus in Trinidad and Tobago did not travel to, or out of the country.
The man, who asked not to be identified because he fears he might be victimised, believes he was infected with the highly contagious strain at a step-down facility for recovering Covid-19 patients.
For two weeks, the unvaccinated man shared the facility with returning residents who had been tested for the Delta variant, and who were awaiting feedback on their health status, he said.
In a phone interview with the Express yesterday, the father of three said he tested positive for Covid-19 in August after experiencing chills and other symptoms.
“Last month, I started feeling sick and having body chills. I went to the Couva Hospital showing symptoms of Covid. I was sent to the San Fernando General Hospital and then to Point Fortin Hospital after being told that I had tested positive,” he said.
The Central Trinidad man said he may have been infected at his job where he interacts with people daily.
A month later, his condition improved and a decision was taken to send him to a step-down facility in South Trinidad, he said.
“I went to the step-down facility where several people were also being housed. However, I did not know that I was sharing a floor and facilities with returning residents who were being tested for the Delta variant,” he said.
The patient said he shared bathrooms and other facilitates with people on the floor.
“And what caught my attention was that the nurses and doctors alike were handling patients with the same gloves. They were not changing the gloves with each patient,” he said.
After two weeks, the man said he was swabbed, received a negative Covid-19 result and was discharged.
“I was happy to return to my family and my job. I was out of quarantine and feeling better. That was what I thought. As I was leaving, however, the doctor came to me and said I would need to go into isolation at home because the returning residents had tested positive for the Delta variant. I was advised that another test will be administered and I (then) tested positive for the Delta variant,” he said.
The Ministry of Health issued a report that week stating that three additional cases of the Delta variant had been confirmed, bringing the figure to ten.
Among them were a non-national who recently arrived in Trinidad from Venezuela, an unvaccinated minor and an unvaccinated adult.
He was the “unvaccinated” adult.
“I was told that because my vitals are stable I would be allowed to go into home isolation. So that is where I am now. I was recently swabbed again and awaiting the results. A few days ago, I started having breathing problems and I was taken to hospital where I stayed 24 hours for observation. I am hoping this second test is negative,” he said.
SWRHA: Delta
cases housed separately
The patient has appealed to Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh to provide better accommodation to patients recovering from Covid.
“I did not travel. I was recovering from Covid and I contracted the Delta variant at a health facility. I believe that is irresponsible and unfair to me to have to go through this ordeal again,” he said.
He believes that returning residents awaiting results should be housed at a separate facility to protect those who are recovering.
The South West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) told the Express yesterday that the patient’s claims could not be confirmed and epidemiological tracing of the potential source of infection of these variants resides with the Ministry of Health.
The SWRHA stated that facility placement of returning nationals based on genotyping results of variants and severity of illness of the patient are directed by the ministry.
Any suspect or confirmed Delta cases directed to a parallel health facility are housed separately from non-travellers with the requisite infection and prevention protocols as directed by the Health Ministry, the SWRHA stated.
The Express reached out to Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh and Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram on the issue but there was no immediate response yesterday.