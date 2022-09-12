I HAD SWINE FLU

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh yesterday revealed he was hospitalised for “swine flu, and not Covid-19” at the Arima Hospital at the end of last month.
Speaking yesterday at the Trinidad and Tobago Medical Association’s (TTMA) 28th Annual Medical Research Conference, at the Hyatt Regency in Port of Spain, Deyalsingh said: “I did spend time at the Arima Hospital receiving treatment for swine flu, and not Covid-19. My only regret is I was not able to participate in the Independence festivities. I led the medical response. When you can see friends break bread and shake hands, which we could not have done for two years.”
Deyalsingh, who got a first-hand view of the system as a patient and not an administrator or policymaker, added: “Although the conference focuses on the post-pandemic era, nothing had prepared us to respond to a pandemic. None of us were alive in 1919. The entire healthcare team came together as one. While the Covid-19 pandemic came, we introduced the parallel healthcare system.”
Recounting some of the success stories, Deyalsingh said “maternal mortality rose but not in T&T. Infant mortality rose but not in T&T. The best we can do is to offer them our heartfelt congratulations and give them a round of applause.”
On August 29, the Ministry of Health issued a news release stating that Deyalsingh had been hospitalised with flu-like symptoms but that it was not Covid-19.
Resilient
healthcare system
Showing solidarity with healthcare professionals, Deyalsingh said there is a first world country where you have to wait 20 hours for an ambulance but here, “over 50 per cent of ambulance services was dedicated to Covid-19. The public healthcare system that you like to bash. Be careful. It saves lives”.
He also paid kudos to the resilience of the health sector. “Resilience means being able to bounce back. Resilience meant we had to deal with 42 cases in one shot. We absorbed that shock. As we move to a sense of normalcy, being a patient in a public hospital, gave me an entirely new perspective. It was absolutely first class. What will we do to make our system more patient centric? Long Covid-19 is going to be a reality,” he said.
Referring to non-communicable diseases, Deyalsingh noted that more than 4,000 people have died of Covid-19 in T&T and the vast majority may have had co-morbidities like diabetes and hypertension. With regard to mental health, he said, “We are going full steam ahead with our decentralisation. People can access full mental health care. But not at a sanatorium or a psychiatric hospital. The world is suffering from mental health crisis. Not only brought on by Covid-19, but by geopolitical factors.”
Please give blood
Deyalsingh also pleaded for more blood donors to help with about 20,000 pints of blood initially, and to come forward about two to three times per year.
Interviewed after the conference, Deyalsingh said: “Blood donation is an important service. We have regrouped the process to give blood. The physical centre has been upgraded. A blood donor system that is pleasant. People can do the self-analysis. There would be less refusals.”
He added: “We need to receive about 20,000 pints. If people donated about two to three times a year, it would be about 40,000 pints or 60,000 pints. It will require a lot of targeted education. Based on the letters we get it is a more pleasant experience. The focus would be on establishing a secure source of safe blood through the implementation of a non-remunerated voluntary donation system.”
He also outlined a slew of interventions like exploring and embracing new pathways for accessing care, including digital health and a National Health Information System, ensuring the spillover of unmet patient needs arising directly as a result of Covid-19 are expeditiously addressed and the containment of HIV/AIDS, including tracking those lost to follow-up care. As the September 26 budget date draws closer, Deyalsingh did not predict the chunk health would receive from Finance Minister Colm Imbert, but concluded “we have to wait”.