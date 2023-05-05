“I have nothing to answer for.”
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley was emphatic at a news conference at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s yesterday, in addressing people who said he must have known about what has been said to be an “abduction” of firearms dealer Brent Thomas from Barbados to Trinidad and Tobago to face charges.
“I want to do what I normally do with the citizens of T&T, which is the tell you the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth, and that is that I, like everybody else in the country who was not involved in this matter with the police, I became aware of the existence of this matter as a result of your reporting in the media.
“And that is a statement that I am absolutely certain cannot be truthfully rebutted with any fact, coming from any quarter. Because as head of the Cabinet, I can tell you, without fear of contradiction, that the Cabinet of Trinidad and Tobago had absolutely nothing to do with this matter.
“And I will go further to say, notwithstanding what you might hear and fears that might be expressed by persons who claim to be in the know, let the record show that the Cabinet of Trinidad and Tobago is not in the habit of directing the police to pursue any person or agency. And we, the citizens of this country, can go to bed comfortably, knowing that police work was only directed by police officers in the Police Service under the Police Act,” the Prime Minister said.
He further said he had not spoken with “anybody in Barbados” on this issue “because I don’t need to”.
Though, in the aftermath of the court judgment, he presumed the Attorney General had spoken with his colleague in Barbados (Barbados AG Dale Marshall).
“And I know for sure that there is nothing he (Barbados AG) could say to the media in Barbados that implicates me or the Executive of Trinidad and Tobago,” the Prime Minister said.
Barbados vacation
The Prime Minister said he is leaving today to go to Barbados to spend a long weekend which had been planned long before this issue arose, and he assured the country that his presence in Barbados over the weekend has nothing to do with this matter.
“I intend to enjoy the weekend on some of the best golf courses in the world. That might upset some people, but I have no apologies to make,” he said.
He said he had no pre-arranged plans to see Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, but in the event there is a meeting, it would be “in the context of informing”.
“I have no role in the matter... If something comes up that requires me to speak to the government of Barbados, I certainly could and would. But, thus far, there has been nothing that warrants my intervention or insertion into the process,” he added.
Asked whether the matter had the potential to affect security co-operation and the relationship between the two countries, the Prime Minister said: “Not at all. I think the government of Barbados will see this for what it is. Insofar as Barbados entities have been involved, according to the news, the government of Barbados would want to know that they acted in the best interpretation (of the event).”
What abduction?
The Prime Minister also questioned the use of the term “abduction” to describe the action of the police officers.
Justice Devindra Rampersad, in criticising the actions of the police in the transporting of Thomas from Barbados to Trinidad and Tobago, has used the term “abduction” repeatedly in his judgment.
The Prime Minister said he did not want to get into the specific actions of the police because this was an ongoing court matter, but noted that words have meaning.
“We saw in the judgment, and I have not read the judgment, I saw snippets of it as they have been presented by the various persons commenting (on it), but I saw the word ‘abducted’ being used. And as a lawmaker in this country for decades, my understanding of the word ‘abducted’ is that it implies criminal conduct for a benefit.
“So where our police officers are being accused of abducting... where you do something knowingly breaking the law for a benefit; upon investigation, you may find that the police acting as they have acted... that there is a difficulty in proving that the police acted with criminal intent...
“One could act with good meaning, turns out to be wrong, but there was no criminal intent. But once the word ‘abducted’ or ‘kidnapping’ is used, it conveys intent of criminality. And I am not here trying to be a lawyer... I am simply explaining why, if the police are being accused of criminal conduct, then the appropriate defence would be launched.
“And if there are people saying that their constitutional rights have been breached, this is something that the court deals with every day... and we have systems in place that should not allow us to be overwhelmed by a development of this nature,” he said.
Matter to be appealed
The Prime Minister announced that the State will file an appeal this morning and ask for an urgent hearing because this matter was so important to the interest of the population.
Told that many people found it incredulous that a citizen could have been transported from one jurisdiction back to T&T on a non-commercial airplane and no one from the political arm of the State is consulted, the Prime Minister said he could see why people may think so.
“But it is because the police are acting so far at arms length from the Executive. I can tell you, I have asked similar questions myself and I have found out that on at least half a dozen occasions, similar operations have taken place. So it is not the first time we may have discovered or we could discover that there is a fault.
“And to make it look as if it is something the Government is doing now, in the context of this particular investigation, is wrong. Not so at all. It is total police work. The police will never ask the Government for clearance to do a warrant,” he said.
The Prime Minister said a lot of questions existed with respect to this specific matter.
“I expect that you (the media) would put serious questions to the Commissioner of Police, I expect that you would put questions to the Minister of National Security... But nobody is drawing me into that.
“And as for (UNC senator) Wade Mark trying to ‘nasty up’ the country’s name again... the facts will bear out that Wade Mark, as a Member of Parliament, is irresponsible and he poses a danger to the good name of Trinidad and Tobago,” the PM said.
He called on the United National Congress (UNC) and Mark to stop trying to undermine the interest of Trinidad and Tobago.
The Prime Minister slammed Mark, whom he said was “foaming at the mouth” as he made statements “inimical to the interest of the State” and which “threatened the well-being of the people of Trinidad and Tobago” as he (Mark) accused the Government of criminal conduct.
He said Mark was telling the country that he will “nasty up” the country’s name again by presenting “unfounded allegations” to the EU, the UN, the OAS and whoever. He said Mark also had “no respect” for the relationship between T&T and Barbados as he had “roped in” that administration into this matter.
Not playing lawyer
Asked whether there was an extradition treaty with Barbados, the Prime Minister said there were procedures in place that had to be followed in order to move people around, and there were procedures which were being followed by the police and those procedures were going to be examined by the court.
“Let us wait on the court doing that,” he said, urging reporters against inviting him to “play lawyer”.
Asked whether he had received from the Minister of National Security the Commissioner of Police’s report on the issue which he (the PM) had requested, the Prime Minister said he had not yet received the report.
“But I will let you know that if I receive a report from the minister, I am not going to go waving it around the country to provide aid and succour to those who will misrepresent it. I am about protecting the interest of the people of T&T, and at this juncture, the State’s effort is at the Office of the Attorney General in speaking to the court about the whole basket of facts, and those are matters for the lawyers,” he said.