President Paula-Mae Weekes found herself in a pickle yesterday when Kings County Hospital in New York, USA, tweeted that the President had been vaccinated at the hospital.
As the tweet was dissected on social media and commented on, President Weekes denied receiving any vaccine at the Brooklyn hospital.
“I have had no other vaccine, booster or otherwise, nor has any other vaccine been suggested to me to take,” the President said yesterday during a brief news conference at the President’s House, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.
President Weekes, who went on vacation on August 15, explained that she had just returned to the country and had been made aware of a controversy surrounding a “tweet” sent out by the hospital, which read, “Our hospital leadership team greeted President Weekes and company while she waited for her vaccine. Get vaccinated today.”
That tweet was later deleted after citizens raised questions and pointed out that the President had publicly received her AstraZeneca vaccine—the first on April 6 at the Diego Martin Health Facility, and the second on June 7 at the Paddock of the Queen’s Park Savannah.
After the controversy grew online, the hospital’s tweet was deleted and clarified, “On August 24th we in error stated that the President of Trinidad & Tobago, Paula-Mae Weekes received a #COVID19 vaccine. She in fact received a Covid-19 test where our hospital leadership team greeted President Weekes & company. We were honoured to have her visit.”
A PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test is required for entry into Trinidad and Tobago by every traveller, including the President.
Immediately after arriving at Piarco International Airport, President Weekes made her way to the President’s House to clarify the issue.
“I’m here in person to set the record straight and to say, right off from the beginning, the tweet was incorrect in so far as it said that I went to the hospital for the purpose of being vaccinated.
“On Monday this week, the 23rd (August), the hospital was very kind to accommodate me and two other members of the Office of President staff who travelled with me to have our PCR tests done, so that we could comply with the rules and regulations of re-entry into the country,” the President said.
She emphasised that despite the erroneous tweet and the speculations online, she had not taken any other vaccination shots while in the US.
“So please let me make it clear: I had no vaccination in New York and what I did was the PCR test,” she said.
Cheryl Hall, head of the Caribbean Women’s Health Association, joined the news conference virtually via the Zoom app, from the New York Consul General’s office, to support the President’s position.
“I can attest to what she just said. On Monday, I met her at the Kings County Hospital where she was admitted by the administrative staff of Kings County and taken to have the test performed,” Hall said.
No protocols breached
Theron Boodan, who served as an adviser to former president Anthony Carmona, found it interesting that the President immediately chose to speak on the matter, however, he said yesterday it was not against protocol or unusual.
“It’s interesting. It’s not the norm. But there is nothing wrong with it as far as I can recall. In the past, previous heads of states, if placed in a similar situation, would have preferred not to do that and allow Government ministers to speak out on their behalf, I should say.
“That is because in the past, Government ministers also had a traditional role of defending the office of the Head of State. I believe that many ministers these days have forgotten that this is part of their traditional roles.
“And the President is not obligated to inform the country of medical treatments or situations. Like I said, as far as I can see, there was nothing wrong done or protocols br ached, I just find it interesting,” Boodan told the Express yesterday.