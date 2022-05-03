Does Ancil K Dennis have what it takes to dethrone the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) in Tobago?
Dennis was last week elected political leader of the Tobago Council of the People’s National Movement, replacing Tracy Davidson-Celestine.
With the 14-1 victory in favour of the PDP at last year’s Tobago House of Assembly election and the PDP now spreading its wings in Trinidad, Dennis was asked by the Express for his take on PDP leader Watson Duke and the party.
He responded: “I have no opinion at this time on Watson Duke and the PDP. My focus is not on the PDP. My focus is on rebuilding the PNM and preparing the party to once again go out to the people of Tobago to hear their views, wishes and aspirations, and to make a strong case as to why the PNM is a better option than the PDP, especially in a situation where the people of Tobago are now seeing what the PDP has to offer in the leadership of the island.”
Asked whether he believed the PDP will succeed in Trinidad electorally, he responded: “Again I have no comment on the move of the PDP to Trinidad. I think such a question would be placed to the leadership of the PDP here in Tobago.
“Of course initially they started off as Tobago-based, wanting to secede from Trinidad and escape what they call Trinidad domination; but now the leader is seeking to fight elections in Trinidad, so maybe you should ask the leadership of the PDP in Tobago about that: are they in support of such a move? Were they even made aware of such a move? But I am not interested in the PDP and what they are doing. My interest right now is in the rebuilding of the PNM in Tobago and the overall development of the island of Tobago.”
Here are other questions posed to Dennis, and his responses:
Q: Can you share a bit about your life in Tobago? Where exactly were you born? Where did you grow up? How was your childhood?
A: I was born at the Scarborough Regional Hospital. I grew up in the community of Buccoo all my life. My childhood was pretty normal, full of adventure, ran away a lot to the beach, of course, living a stone’s throw away from the beach. I spent a lot of time playing football and cricket in the road. In those days it didn’t have Facebook and social media.
Q: What schools did you attend?
A: I attended the Buccoo Government Primary School and then I went on to the Signal Hill Secondary Comprehensive School.
Q: Are you married? Do you have children?
A: I am married with two biological children and one step-daughter.
Q. What are your hobbies?
A: My hobbies are mostly water sports, whether it be jet-skiing, snorkelling, fishing. I also enjoy hunting.
Q: Who is your mentor and how did they shape your life?
A: My mentor, I would say, is Orville London (former THA chief secretary), who played a great role in shaping my political career and, to a lesser extent, my personal life. But he has had a tremendous impact on my political career thus far.
Q: Do you think you have what it takes to lead the PNM into future election victories?
A: Yes, I believe I have what it takes to lead the People’s National Movement in Tobago to future election victories. I have youth on my side. At the age of 35, I have the experience coming to the table with nine years thus far of political experience, almost two years at the highest level of leadership on the island of Tobago.
I also possess qualities such as leadership skills, communication skills, people skills and the humility to be able to bring the party together, to be able to unite us and to treat with some of the challenges that we have at this point in time.
Q: What are your views on internal self-Government for Tobago, and what do you think it should entail?
A: Internal self-government for Tobago has been a major issue for Tobagonians for a number of years. My view on it is that Tobago needs greater autonomy and I will specify by saying we need greater fiscal resources, we need the power to make our own laws on the island and we need the power to administrate some of the areas that we do not currently have responsibility for.
Some time ago, the Government of Trinidad and Tobago, under the leadership of Dr Keith Rowley, formulated a bill which I believe advanced the Tobago situation significantly. It provided us with far greater powers and far greater fiscal resources than we have access to at this time. Unfortunately, those bills were not supported by the Opposition, and my view is that those bills provide us with exactly what we require at this point in time.
Q: Do you think Tobago should secede from Trinidad?
A: Autonomy and self-determination. When you examine the situation across the world, whether you want to look at Wales, Scotland, St Kitts, Nevis or wherever you wish to look for your example, you will recognise that it has always been a matter of a gradual devolution of powers from the centre to island governments. I think in the Tobago context it has to be the same. Some may argue for independence or secession, I am totally against that. I am in support of greater autonomy.
Q: Do you think the subsidies on ferry and air fares should be removed?
A: The airbridge and seabridge are like a highway between Trinidad and Tobago. We are one country and therefore the free and easy movement of people between the two islands is of paramount importance for tourism, for general business and, therefore, it has to be treated like a highway. It will never be profitable in terms of dollars of cents, but because of the ability to facilitate tourism and the general conduct of business between the two islands, it is very important and therefore I do not support the removal of any subsidies or the increase of any airfare.
Again, it cannot be looked at from a pure business perspective. It has to be seen as a highway where, of course, the Government has spent millions of dollars building highways and roads to facilitate movement—those roads will never generate direct revenue... it has to be looked at as providing movement between the two islands.
Q: On May 6, 2020, you were elected to the position of THA chief secretary and became the youngest person to hold this portfolio in the history of the THA. During your tenure as chief secretary, what do you consider as your biggest achievement?
A: The achievements were significant... The Tobago Performing Arts Company, for me that is a major achievement, as it allows for the development of the creative talent on the island, specifically in the performing arts sector. I have said before that a significant part of what Tobago has to offer in terms of tourism and its general economy is the creativity of the persons on the island.
The performing arts, the way we eat, dance, our culture, our heritage, our culinary culture, those aspects are what cause Tobago to stand out. I expect that company to continue to produce and advance the performing arts sector in Tobago in a meaningful way. I was able to treat with that sector (tourism) even during that difficult pandemic period. We were able to negotiate flights and Tobago is now reaping the benefits of those flights.
I remember having discussions with the Minister of Tourism and Caribbean Airlines to ensure that we are able to bring a direct flight from New York and Barbados. We were able to negotiate the return of British Airways, Virgin Atlantic, and there were discussions for a direct KLM flight from the Netherlands to Tobago. Those discussions, I believe, positioned (Tobago) as a destination to benefit from the return of the tourism sector.
Apart from that, we were able to discuss and negotiate a number of tourism projects, hotels, the Marriott being one of two or three that we held some discussions on.
There was also action to facilitate the establishment of a water park in South-west Tobago. We were able to make some significant strides in partnership with the Central Government for the new airport terminal. The two fast ferries that brought great improvement to the seabridge were delivered during my tenure as well.
The general leadership provided during Tobago’s most difficult hour in the Covid-19 pandemic, we ensured we provided millions of dollars in grants to persons who were facing difficulty, and even to businesses.
A number of businesses were able to survive because of that kind of support and, of course, the support given to the hotel and accommodation sector. We were able to manage that Tobago ship through very turbulent seas. I consider that a very significant achievement, not just by me as chief secretary but the PNM team.
Q: Why do you think the PNM suffered such a massive defeat at the 2021 THA election?
A: A lot of people believed that it was time for a change. We accustomed to PNM so long, a lot of people felt that we maxed out our usefulness and therefore it was time to give somebody else a chance. I think that incumbency was the main challenge to us going into that election after 21/22 years in office. A lot of Tobagonians felt that it was time for change.
Q: Were you supportive of the leadership of Tracy Davidson-Celestine?
A: Yes, of course I was supportive of the leadership of Tracy Davidson-Celestine from day one. I remember in my very first comments as chief secretary, I made it abundantly clear to the people of Tobago and the country that I was looking forward to Tobago having elected its youngest chief secretary in its history, electing its first female chief secretary at the Tobago House of Assembly election, so I was very supportive of the leadership of Mrs Davidson-Celestine.
Q: Tobago has never had a female chief secretary. Do you think that will be achieved one day?
A: Yes, I think it is something that will happen one day. We have a number of distinguished women in politics—Shamfa Cudjoe, Ayanna Webster-Roy are still active.
Tobagonians in politics at the national level—we have women as well on the opposing team on the THA, we have Zorisha Hackett, Faith B.Yisrael and several others. So yes, we continue to have good, solid leadership in the political arena in Tobago, and I expect at some point Tobago can see a female chief secretary.
|Ancil K Dennis was born in the village of Buccoo Point, Tobago, on January 14, 1987. After working his way through secondary school, he began his professional life in the Financial Sector with a brief stint at Bethel Credit Union in January 2005, before moving on to Republic Bank Ltd in September of the same year, where he worked until his entrance into politics in 2013.
Dennis is the holder of a Business Management Certificate from the Association of Business Executives, as well as a Master of Science Degree in Public Policy and Management from the University of London.
An avid cricketer, Dennis represented the island and the country, playing on the Tobago under-19 team, as well as the Trinidad and Tobago under-15 team prior to that. He maintains active involvement in the sport as a member of the Canaan/Bon Accord United Cricket Club, and plays competitively when his schedule permits.
In January 2013 at age 26, Dennis was elected as the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) representative for Buccoo/Mt. Pleasant, a position which he still holds. The youngest Assemblyman in the history of the Assembly, Dennis also became the youngest Deputy Presiding Officer of the THA, when he was appointed at age 27.
He has served as Assistant Secretary in various Divisions of the THA, beginning with the Division of Community Development and Culture from 2013 to 2017; the Office of the Chief Secretary from January 2017 to March 2020; and, finally, the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development from April 1, 2020 until his recent election to the position of Chief Secretary on May 6, 2020, the youngest person to hold this portfolio in the history of the THA.